The LHSAA executive committee approved a definition for select schools that will encompass more schools by a 16-5 vote, the most significant change for LHSAA schools since the select/nonselect split began in 2013.
The vote was the watershed moment for the LHSAA's summer meeting that concluded Thursday at the LHSAA office. It is based on education models schools currently use and was done via bylaw 4.4.4, which is designed to promote fair play.
The committee used the same bylaw to approve bringing select/nonselect championship events back under the same umbrella.
Close to 50 percent of the LHSAA’s membership on the select and nonselect sides based on the new definition that will be in place for 2022-23. The rough count given would make 198 schools select and leave 207 on the nonselect side. It could be overturned by the LHSAA membership at the annual convention in January, forcing a return to the previous select/nonselect formula or something else for the 2023-24 school year.
