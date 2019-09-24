Injuries and tough breaks are part of football. Resiliency and the ability to handle different types of adversity set certain teams apart.
Through three games, Brusly High School has handled adversity and excelled on defense. The Panthers have battled opponents, injuries and illness with linebacker Kyle Parker and safety Grant Watts leading the way.
The Panthers (2-1) have given up an average of 16 points per game going into Friday’s District 7-3A opener against Madison Prep (2-1) set for 7 p.m. Friday at Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium.
Third-year Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said he believes a steady offseason program has made the success possible.
“When you talk about injuries, our mentality is ‘next man up’ and our expectations don’t change no matter who is in the ball game,” Schooler said. "It starts in spring, summer and fall camp. We don’t just rep the first 11 guys. We’re repping the next group and the next group and anybody that’s giving the kind of effort and toughness that we want to see we start trying to get them in the game.
“Philosophically on defense, there’s nothing more important than effort and the mindset that you play with and 11 guys running to the football.
"We preach it, coach it and we push it.”
Brusly’s physical defense starts with the two seniors, Parker and Watts. Both are three-year starters, who make the calls for the unit.
“Defensively, we kind of feed off of Kyle and Grant and their mindset and their toughness and it breeds to everybody on the team,” Schooler said. “It’s got to be the mindset for the kids (and) the coaches and it has to be the mindset for everybody that this is the brand of football we’re going to play. It’s a tough, workmanlike brand of football.”
Watts missed practice all week leading up to the St. Michael game, but came back to make 15 tackles along with a fumble recovery. He had an interception in each of the first two games.
“Our defense isn’t really focused on one player at all,” Watts said. “It’s everybody just doing their job, so if one guy goes down, it’s just get up and do your role. For me, it’s just about playing fast and trusting that the rest of the guys on the defense will do their job.”
Schooler said the intensity Parker and Watts show in practice sets the tone for the unit that played Alexandria Senior High, a team ranked eighth in the Class 5A, toe-to-toe before beating Class 4A St. Michael last week.
“We talked about it during the summer and preseason about how you don’t have to be a rah-rah guy to be a great leader,” Schooler said. “You have to be a guy willing to go 100 percent wide open in every drill, every rep.”
Parker was the team’s second-leading tackler a year ago and has made his presence known to opposing running backs on more than a few occasions this season.
“As a leader for the defense, I have to make sure everything is right,” Parker said. “Not just me, everyone has to do the same. We have to play our game and just go out and show the team that they can’t beat us.”