Having former players compete for one of the U.S. military academies is nothing new for Catholic High.
Michael Cerniauskas should take that tradition to a new level when he enrolls at the United States Military Academy next fall. Which is no surprise to Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta.
“He exudes that leadership and confidence,” Fertitta said. “Michael backs it up on the field with how hard he works and how he plays. And his play on the field has been magnificent.
“I can’t tell you how many times in the Rummel game (quarterfinal playoff) that he illustrated the true meaning of the word safety. He was the last player between (running back Logan) Diggs and the end zone. He made plays.”
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Cerniauskas is set to become the third Catholic player on the Army roster in 2021, joining guard Connor Finucane and tight end Chris Cameron. That feat alone is significant.
Cerniauskas’ father, Chris, and two uncles attended West Point, which adds another layer to the story. So does the fact that he has played with a knee injury that requires post-season surgery.
Most important now is the Division I title game. Fourth-seeded Catholic (8-2) plays No. 3 Byrd (10-0) at 6 p.m. Sunday to help open the LHSAA Prep Classic at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.
“In the offseason it was tough, because we were not sure there would be a season with the pandemic,” Cerniauskas said. “We had to stay focused and ready for whenever the season would start.
“We’ve done a good job of staying ready. The goal all along was to play for the title and we have done that. I am proud of the way we’ve grown as a team and individuals. We are locked in on this one.”
Staying locked on a goal is not new for Cerniauskas. He came to Catholic from St. Jude as a quarterback and followed in the footsteps of Jonathan Mestayer to become a safety.
Fertitta cites a specific example of how focused Cerniauskas is even when he is not on the field.
“After the Karr game, I was talking with my parents. And my mom said, ‘I’ve got to be honest with you, I could not watch the game because I got so caught up watching No. 26 on the sidelines,’” Feritta recalled. “She told me, ‘He never let us. He never stopped coaching and encouraging his teammates. I could not take my eyes off him.’”
When it came to recruiting, neither Fertitta or Chris Cerniauskas knew what would happen.
“Michael had 11 offers, including some from the other service academies,” said Chris Cerniauskas, who rose to the rank of captain and is now a colonel in the Louisiana National Guard. “He knows how I feel about the Army and West Point.
“Sure, watching Connor and Chris make block on the winning TD against Air Force gave me chills. But with Michael, I had to be the Dad and not a fan. This is not just a decision about college, it is a life decision.”
Cerniauskas decided to commit to Army after a virtual visit over the summer. At the time, his father was at a National Guard camp in Alexandria. When they spoke, the father had just one question — “I asked him if he would be ready to lead a group of men when that time comes. He said yes and that was good enough for me.”
In turn, Cerniauskas believes the Bears will be prepared for Sunday’s title game with Byrd.
“I love this team and how we play together,” he said. “This is what we have been working for.”
LHSAA Prep Classic
At NSU’s Turpin Stadium-Natchitoches
Playoff seedings and team records listed in parentheses.
Sunday
Class 2A final: (6) Kinder (9-2) vs. (1) Many (11-0), 1 p.m.
Division I final: (4) Catholic-BR (8-2) vs. (3) Byrd (10-0), 6 p.m.
Monday
Class 1A final: (3) Grand Lake (8-1) vs. (1) Oak Grove (10-0), 11 a.m.
Division III final: (5) Lafayette Christian (8-1) vs. (2) St. Charles Catholic (7-2), 3 p.m.
Division II final: (2) St. Thomas More (9-0) vs. (1) De La Salle (9-0), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Division IV final: (3) Ouachita Christian (8-1) vs. (1) Calvary Baptist (7-2), 1 p.m.
Class 4A final: (2) Karr (10-1) vs. (1) Carencro (11-1), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A final: (9) Madison Prep (9-2) vs. (2) Union Parish (11-0), 1 p.m.
Class 5A final: (6) Alexandria (7-1) vs. (1) Acadiana (7-1), 6 p.m.