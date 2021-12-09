Some people thought it was one of the best games played in Class 2A last year. Now the rematch for top-seeded Many and No. 6 Amite will play out on a much larger stage.
The two teams meet in the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic’s Class 2A title game set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Caesars Superdome.
“We played them last year and ... what a game,” Amite coach Zephaniah Powell said. “This is certainly an opportunity our players have been wanted very badly. Getting to play there (at Superdome) is special and especially for us this year.”
Many (13-1) is the defending Class 2A champion. The Tigers beat Kinder 16-13 in the 2A title game played in Natchitoches. Before that, they traveled to Amite and came away with a 34-30 victory in the quarterfinals.
“That was such a great game,” Many coach Jess Curtis said. “To go on the road and win at Amite, a place with such a great tradition, really was an achievement. I expect it to be the same kind of game this year..”
Amite (10-2) has its own rich tradition. The Warriors are three years removed from their most recent 2A title. Powell explains that there is extra motivation for this senior class led by linebacker Javae Gilmore, a Mississippi State commitment.
Defensive lineman TJ Allen, who died of a heat-related illness after a summer workout in 2019, remains at the forefront for the Warriors.
“TJ is mentioned and included in all they do," Powell said. "All their success is his success too. In their minds, they want to give him this (title) too.”
The Warriors lost two games in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and also forfeited their first two games due to LHSAA paperwork issues, which is another galvanizing force.
Quarterback Jalen Robinson has accounted for 34 TDs for Amite. Running backs Brennan Harrell and Zhamere Ard have combined to rush for approximately 1,900 yards.
Many has an explosive running game of its own led by London Williams, who has 2,545 yards and 46 TDs. QB/FS Tackett Curtis has 108 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and four interceptions.
Players to watch
AMITE: LB Gilmore, QB Robinson, DT Zamian Waller, LB Ashton Wilson.
MANY: RB Williams, QB/FS Curtis, CB/WR Tylen Singleton, OL Korey Jones.