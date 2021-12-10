WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday at Caesars Superdome RECORDS: Ponchatoula 12-0; Zachary 14-0
HOW THEY GOT HERE:
ZACHARY: beat Slidell 36-0, East Ascension 24-21, West Monroe 37-34 in 2 OT, Destrehan 34-13
PONCHATOULA: beat Lafayette 45-6, John Ehret 50-7, Ouachita Parish 52-20, Acadiana 43-36
STATE TITLES:
ZACHARY: 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)
PONCHATOULA: 1 (1940 in Class 1A)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL:
ZACHARY: 2018 (beat West Monroe 27-24 in Class 5A)
PONCHATOULA: 1951 (lost to Ruston 20-6 in Class 1A)
TOP STORYLINE: Could it be one for the books — as in the Class 5A history books. Ponchatoula makes its first title-game appearance in 70 years under the leadership of legendary coach Hank Tierney, who got his 300th career victory last week when the Green Wave beat defending champion Acadiana. Ponchatoula’s storyline has the makings of a storybook ending.
A few years ago, Zachary was where Ponchatoula now sits. The Broncos won their first title in 2015 and repeated that feat in 2017 and 2018. A victory Saturday would give Zachary its fourth 5A title in seven years.
GAMEPLAN
ZACHARY: Defense wins championships is a cliché. Over the last two weeks the Broncos used their to pave the way to this title game. They allowed just three points in the final three quarters of regulation vs. West Monroe and then shut out Destrehan in the second half last week. A third such effort would truly be a charm. On offense, Zachary needs to be selective and establish the run first. The ZHS senior class seeks its first title as a varsity unit, offering a bit of added motivation.
PONCHATOULA: The Green Wave has plenty to play for — starting with the quest for a long awaited state title and the chance to add to the legacy of legendary coach. Ponchatoula would love a strong start. Equally important will be how the Green Wave reacts to adversity. Just like Zachary, the Green Wave won’t change what they do, they just need to be the best at it on the biggest night of the year.
KEY PLAYERS
ZACHARY: QB Eli Holstein, RB Connor Wisham, WR Charles Robertson, DL Kameron Hamilton, LB Riley Howard, S Kylin Jackson, LB Emauri Sibley.
PONCHATOULA: RB/LB Brayden Johnson, DB/WR Jacoby Matthews, WR/KR Demontrell Osby, WR Kody Finley, DB Clyde Gaten, QB Nolan Tribble.