Class 5A
School Rec Pts
First-place votes in parentheses
1. John Curtis (2) 0-0 100
2. Zachary (6) 0-0 97
3. West Monroe (1) 0-0 91
4. Destrehan 0-0 81
5. East Ascension 0-0 58
6. Evangel Christian 0-0 44
7. Catholic-BR 0-0 40
8. Live Oak 0-0 38
9. Acadiana 0-0 35
10. Scotlandville 0-0 27.
Others receiving votes: Barbe 26, Hahnville 23, Sulphur 9, Airline 9, Ruston 7, Ouachita 6, Terrebonne 4.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts
1. Karr (8) 0-0 105
2. Warren Easton 0-0 93
3. St. Thomas More 0-0 91
4. Lakeshore 0-0 69
5. Neville 0-0 66
6. Northwood (1) 0-0 62
7. Parkview Baptist 0-0 55
8. Plaquemine 0-0 40
9. Leesville 0-0 31
10. North DeSoto 0-0 27.
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 16, Rayne 15, Tioga 12, Bastrop 5, Breaux Bridge 3, Lutcher 2, Franklin Parish 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts
1. University (8) 0-0 107
2. Sterlington (1) 0-0 90
3. Kaplan 0-0 86
4. Jena 0-0 80
5. Church Point 0-0 63
6. Jennings 0-0 56
7. De La Salle 0-0 52
8. West Feliciana 0-0 44
9. St. James 0-0 33
10. Northwest 0-0 25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 23, Union Parish 13, Iota 11, Loranger 4, Marksville 3, Crowley 1, Richwood 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts
1. Amite (7) 0-0 101
2. Notre Dame 0-0 93
3. Many (2) 0-0 86
4. (tie) Catholic-NI 0-0 80
(tie) Welsh 0-0 80
6. Newman 0-0 64
7. The Dunham School 0-0 46
8. St. Helena 0-0 37
9. Kinder 0-0 35
10. Calvary Baptist 0-0 31
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 24, Ascension Episcopal 13, Northeast 4, Rayville 4, Episcopal 2, Independence 2.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts
1.West St. John (7) 0-0 106
2. (tie) Kentwood (1) 0-0 83
(tie) Southern Lab 0-0 83
4. Lafayette Christian 0-0 80
5. Haynesville (1) 0-0 67
6. Oak Grove 0-0 45
7. (tie) Ascension Catholic 0-0 44
(tie) Logansport 0-0 44
9. Vermilion Catholic 0-0 41
10. Basile 40
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 16, Central Catholic 13, Montgomery 10, Cedar Creek 5, Opelousas Catholic 5, Covenant Christian 3, Merryville 2, Ouachita Christian 1, East Iberville 1.