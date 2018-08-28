Class 5A

School Rec Pts

First-place votes in parentheses

1. John Curtis (2) 0-0 100

2. Zachary (6) 0-0 97

3. West Monroe (1) 0-0 91

4. Destrehan 0-0 81

5. East Ascension 0-0 58

6. Evangel Christian 0-0 44

7. Catholic-BR 0-0 40

8. Live Oak 0-0 38

9. Acadiana 0-0 35

10. Scotlandville 0-0 27.

Others receiving votes: Barbe 26, Hahnville 23, Sulphur 9, Airline 9, Ruston 7, Ouachita 6, Terrebonne 4.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts

 1. Karr (8) 0-0 105

2. Warren Easton 0-0 93

3. St. Thomas More 0-0 91

4. Lakeshore 0-0 69

5. Neville 0-0 66

6. Northwood (1) 0-0 62

7. Parkview Baptist 0-0 55

8. Plaquemine 0-0 40

9. Leesville 0-0 31

10. North DeSoto 0-0 27.

Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 16, Rayne 15, Tioga 12, Bastrop 5, Breaux Bridge 3, Lutcher 2, Franklin Parish 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts

 1. University (8) 0-0 107

2. Sterlington (1) 0-0 90

3. Kaplan 0-0 86

4. Jena 0-0 80

5. Church Point 0-0 63

6. Jennings 0-0 56

7. De La Salle 0-0 52

8. West Feliciana 0-0 44

9. St. James 0-0 33

10. Northwest 0-0 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 23, Union Parish 13, Iota 11, Loranger 4, Marksville 3, Crowley 1, Richwood 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts

 1. Amite (7) 0-0 101

2. Notre Dame 0-0 93

3. Many (2) 0-0 86

4. (tie) Catholic-NI 0-0 80

(tie) Welsh 0-0 80

6. Newman 0-0 64

7. The Dunham School 0-0 46

8. St. Helena 0-0 37

9. Kinder 0-0 35

10. Calvary Baptist 0-0 31

Others receiving votes: Rosepine 24, Ascension Episcopal 13, Northeast 4, Rayville 4, Episcopal 2, Independence 2.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts

1.West St. John (7) 0-0 106

2. (tie) Kentwood (1) 0-0 83

(tie) Southern Lab 0-0 83

4. Lafayette Christian 0-0 80

5. Haynesville (1) 0-0 67

6. Oak Grove 0-0 45

7. (tie) Ascension Catholic 0-0 44

(tie) Logansport 0-0 44

9. Vermilion Catholic 0-0 41

10. Basile 40

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 16, Central Catholic 13, Montgomery 10, Cedar Creek 5, Opelousas Catholic 5, Covenant Christian 3, Merryville 2, Ouachita Christian 1, East Iberville 1.

