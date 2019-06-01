District 4-5A
First team
Pitchers: Haleigh Pourciau, Walker, Soph.; Lainee Bailey, Walker, Fr.; Natalie Parker, Denham Springs, Sr.
Catchers: Brett Leiva, Live Oak, Sr.; Alayna Daigrepont, Walker, Fr.
Infielders: Bobbie Amond, Central, Jr.; Morgan Lavergne, Central Fr.; Paige Luquette, Denham Springs, Jr.; Shaun Leiva, Live Oak, Fr.; Laynie Jones, Walker, Sr.; Alyssa Brashier, Zachary, Soph.
Outfielders: Rayne Minor, Denham Springs, Sr.; Katie Vandermark, Live Oak, Soph.; Savanah Stafford, Walker, Jr.; Kylie Chauvin, Central, Jr.
Utility: Ryann Schexnayder, Walker, Fr.; Carley Fudge, Zachary, Jr. Bella Barnes, Central, Soph.
Second team
Pitchers: Mary Fralick, Central, Jr.; Sophia Foster, Live Oak, Jr.
Catcher: Emma Hynel, Denham Springs, Jr.
Infielders: Kamy Pruyn, Central, Jr.; Madi Bulot, Denham Springs, Sr.; Charleigh Parolli, Denham Springs, Fr.; Emalea Simaio, Live Oak, Fr.; Madelyn Bourgoyne, Walker, Fr.; Brooke Martinez, Zachary, Jr.
Outfielders: Gyvan Hammons, Walker, Fr.; Alexis Richardson, Denham Springs, Soph.; Savanah Hupp, Central, Jr.
Most Valuable Player: Lainee Bailey, Walker
Coach of the Year: Hali W. Fletcher, Walker
District 5-5A
First team
Pitchers: McKenna Rarick, Dutchtown, Soph.; Alayna Joseph, East Ascension, Fr.; Alyssa Romano, St. Amant, Jr.
Catchers: Chandler Guedry, St. Amant, Sr.; Morgan Noel, St. Joseph’s Academy, Sr.; Brynne Songy, Dutchtown, Fr.
Infielders: Julia Kramer, St. Amant, Soph.; Sophie Smith, St. Amant, Soph.; Naylie Rodriguez, St. Amant, Jr.; Cammie D’Amico, St. Joseph’s, Sr.; Madi Mitchell, Dutchtown, Soph.; Skylar Boyd, Dutchtown, Sr.; Rachel Ducote, East Ascension, Sr.
Outfielders: Jada Goodlow, East Ascension, Soph.; Kelsi Martine, St. Amant, Sr.; Anna Jones, Dutchtown, Soph.; Addie Bourgeois, St. Amant, Jr.
Utility: Ali Burt, East Ascension, Fr.; Rylie Rossi, St, Amant, Jr.; Payton Granier, St. Amant, Jr.; Blakeley Lurry, St. Joseph’s, Soph.; Hallie Rivet, St. Joseph’s, Soph.; Kassidy Hood, Dutchtown, Soph.
Designated hitter: Kailey Dufour, St. Amant, Jr.; Brynnen Gautreau, East Ascension, Sr.
Second team
Pitchers: Kaylee Parker, St. Amant, Soph.; Olivia Kauffman, St. Joseph’s, Fr.
Catcher: Rebecca Burke, East Ascension, Soph.
Infielders: Katie Lockwood, Dutchtown, Jr.; Carly Ross, East Ascension, Sr.; Claire Lazaroe, St. Joseph’s, Soph.; Megan Boutwell, St. Amant, Sr.
Outfielders: Endya Gillard, East Ascension, Jr.; Alyssa Romero, St. Joseph’s, Jr.; Katelyn Bessonette, Dutchtown, Fr.
Utility: Camile Dawsey, Dutchtown, Jr.
Designated hitter: Carly Turner, Dutchtown, Jr.; Delaney Langlois, St. Joseph’s, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Alyssa Romano, St. Amant, Jr.
Coach of the Year: Amy Pitre, St. Amant
District 5-4A
First team
Pitchers: Mallory Pitre, Beau Chene, Soph.; Danielle Lalonde, Cecilia, Sr.
Catcher: Katie Bertrand, Beau Chene, Jr.
Infielders: Kaitlyn Dickey, Beau Chene, Soph., first base; Madison Fitch, Cecilia, Jr., second base; Jana Boudreaux, Cecilia, Sr., third base; Gabby Jones, Breaux Bridge, Jr., third base; Gabby Jones, Breaux Bridge, Jr., shortstop.
Outfielders: Riley Alexander, Cecilia, Fr.; Kacey Grow, Breaux Bridge, Sr.; Kennedy Stanfield, Breaux Bridge, Fr.
Utility: Sydnee Arnaud, Beau Chene, Jr.; Halie Landry, St. Martinville, Soph.; Macey Marcantel, Beau Chene, Soph.; Gracie Bellard, Beau Chene, Soph.; Shelby Foret, Livonia, Jr.; Bryanna Rodriguez, Livonia, Soph.
Second team
Pitchers: Alyssa Casey, St. Martinville; Emerald Pierre, Opelousas.
Catcher: Abbie Brown, Cecilia.
Infielders: Alayna Pierre, Opelousas, first base; Dalyn Singleton, Beau Chene, second base; Aubreigh Benintende, St. Martinville, third base; Jamya Duncan, St. Martinville, shortstop.
Outfielders: Mia Dupuis, Beau Chene; Leah Charles, Beau Chene; Tinlley Alleman, Cecilia; Kayle Stanfield, Breaux Bridge.
Utility: Olivia Guidroz, Livonia; Allyson Barron, Opelousas; Macey LeBlanc, Cecilia; Harlie Nall, Livonia
Most Valuable Player: Mallory Pitre, Beau Chene
Coach of the Year: Thad Dickey, Beau Chene
District 6-4A
First team
Pitchers: Taylor Spencer, Parkview; Caroline Keller, Lutcher.
Catcher: Katie Salling, Parkview; McKayla Ferguson, Plaquemine.
Infielders: Kamie Dufresne, Lutcher; Jena Vavasseur, St. Michael; Madison Watson, Parkview; Claire Blanchard, Plaquemine.
Outfielders: Abby Blanchard, Plaquemine; Evyn Vicknair, Lutcher; Audrey Greely, Parkview; Maria Detillier, Lutcher.
Utility: Megan Davis, St. Michael; Hailey Tullier, Plaquemine; Kristen Poche, Lutcher; Kassie Salling, Parkview.
Second team
Pitchers: Sharon Gibson, Plaquemine; Allie Bland, Lutcher.
Catcher: Jadyn Darr, Lutcher.
Infielders: Lindyn Landry, St. Michael; Leah Phillip, Woodlawn; Heather Tregre, Lutcher; Kaci Vannorden, Parkview.
Outfielders: Hailey Anderson, St. Michael; Hallie Rozarto, Woodlawn; Kaylee Alexander, Tara; Kayleigh Snell, Plaquemine.
Utility: Avery Landry, St. Michael; Kelsey Lambert, Lutcher; Makayla Kinler, Lutcher.
Most Valuable Player: Audrey Greely, Parkview
Coach of the Year: Ashlyn Simmers. Plaquemine
District 6-3A
First team
Pitchers: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, Brusly; Brinley Rivet, Univeristy.
Catchers: Caroline Gassie, Brusly; Hannah Ogea, University.
Infielders: Bransley Butler, West Feliciana, first base; Baylee Weems, Brusly, second base; Taylor Bush, University, shortstop; Leslie Williams, West Feliciana, third base.
Outfielders: Angel Bradford, Brusly; Kameryn Adkins, Brusly; Shelby Bush, West Feliciana; Abbi Tycer, West Feliciana; Alyssa Reeves, University; Rayne McMillan, University.
Utility: Kennedy Paul, University; Elise Lamartiniere, West Feliciana; Taylor McKey, West Feliciana; Addison Harvey, University; Britt Bourgoyne, Brusly; Saylor Young, Brusly.
Most Valuable Player: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, Brusly
Coach of the Year: Beau Bouvier, Brusly
District 7-3A
First team
Pitchers: Alex Clesi, Hannan, Jr.; Brittney Turney, Albany, Jr.
Catchers: Gentry Spinks, Hannan, Jr.; Rayanne Ridgell, Albany, Sr.
Infielders: Alexis Dale, Hannan, So.; Kristen Wegener, Hannan, Fr,; Madison Knight, Albany, Jr. Abby Spring, Albany, Jr.; Kelsey Saldana, Sumner, Sr.
Outfielders: Shelby Thompson, Hannan, Soph.; Heather Degenhardt, Albany, Sr.; Kassidy Bailey, Loranger, Sr.; Jordan Allen, Sumner, Jr.
Utility: Amelia Mares, Hannan, Fr.; Annalee Glamalva, Albany, Jr,
Second team
Pitcher: Chloe Stokes, Sumner, Sr.
Catcher: Lauryn Ridgedell, Sumner, Jr.
Infielders: Sydney Thompson, Hannan, So.; Kamryn Loupe, Loranger, Jr.; Alana Fussell, Sumner, Fr.; Abby Smith, Sumner, Jr.
Outfielders: Sarah Dufour, Hannan, Sr.; Maddie Oubre, Albany, Jr.; Gabby Franicevie, Loranger, Jr.
Utility: Ashley Miller, Loranger, So.
Most Valuable Player: Alexis Dale, Hannan
Coach of the Year: Becky Lambert, Hannan
District 8-2A
First team
Pitchers: Claire Mcllwain, Dunham, 7th.; Laura Morgan, Port Allen, Sr.
Catchers: Sydney Summerville, Episcopal, Sr.; Alyssa Ballard, Port Allen, Sr.; Taylor Fitch, Dunham, Fr.
Infielders: Annslee Bourgeois, Episcopal, Soph., third base; Kennedy Clark, Episcopal, Jr., second base; Brooke Courville, Port Allen, Fr., third base; Annie Hodges, Dunham, Jr., third base; Madison LeBlanc, Dunham, Fr., second base; Myshaunna James, Northeast, Jr., shortstop.
Outfielder: Michelle Davenport, Port Allen, Sr., centerfield.
Second team
Pitcher: Addi LeBoeuf, Episcopal, Soph.
Catcher: Abreonna Banks, Northeast, Jr.
Infielders: Kate Oliver, Episcopal, Jr., first base; Amilia Ballard, Port Allen, shortstop; Olivia King, Dunham, shortstop; Sanaa Stingley, Dunham, Fr., firstbase
Outfielder: Browyn Guy, Episcopal, Soph., centerfield.
Utility: Abbie Bodiford, Port Allen.
Most Valuable Player: Michelle Davenport, Port Allen
Coach of the Year: Alisha Butler-Fairchild, Port Allen
District 10-2A
First team
Pitchers: Marley Olivier, Doyle, So.; Kaylie Dorsey, Springfield, Sr.
Catcher: Madison Diaville, Doyle, So.; Emily Hoover, St. Thomas, So.
Infielders: Tabitha Lobell, Springfield, Jr.; Elise Jones, Doyle, Soph.; Gabby Lucia, Doyle, Sr.; Peyton Clouatre, French Settlement, Sr.
Outfielders: Sydney Taylor, Doyle, Sr.; LaCristia Edwards, Springfield, Soph.; Blair Henderson, French Settlement, So.
Utility: Kaitlyn Savant, Doyle, Fr.; Brilee Broussard, St. Thomas, So.; Jackie Crosby, French Settlement, Sr.; ReNay Edwards, Springfield, Fr.
Designated hitter: Kylie Merrell, Doyle, Sr.
Second team
Pitchers: Brittany Melton, French Settlement; Kelsey Deakle, St. Thomas.
Catchers: Cheyanne Morris, Springfield, Sr.; Carmella Tranchina, French Settlement.
Infielders: Morgan Gras, St. Thomas; Rylee Lambert, Doyle, Soph.; Sarah Petite, French Settlement; Annie Romano, Springfield, Sr.
Outfielders: Caitlyn Mullis, St. Thomas; Madison Huszar, Springfield, Sr.; Chloe Welda, Doyle.
Utility: Jade Brignac, Springfield, Fr.; Kate Graziano, St. Thomas; Ali Girard, St. Thomas.
Designated hitter: Emma Petite, French Settlement.
Co-Most Valuable Players: Kaylie Dorsey, Springfield, Sydney Taylor, Doyle
LSWA MVP: Sydney Taylor, Doyle
District 5-1A
First team
Pitchers: Aubrey Foret, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Sr.; Blaire Bizette, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, So.
Catcher: Olivia Hernandez, Sacred Heart-VP, Jr.
Infielders: Gracie Lavergne, Opelousas Catholic, Jr., first base; Kaitley Fisher, Catholic-PC, Jr., second base; Lexie Sellers, False River, Sr., third base. Jordan Dauthier, False River, Sr., shortstop.
Outfielders: Kayln Dauthier, False River, Sr.; Madison Winston, Westminster Christian, Soph.; Isabel Guerin, Catholic-PC, Fr.
Utility: Kailynn LeBlanc, Catholic-PC, Sr.; Samantha Turnage, Westminster, So.; Tobie Landry, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Jr.; Sarah Ortego, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.; Jenna Parks, False River, Soph.; Hannah Dugas, Catholic-PC, 8th.
Second team
Pitchers: Camille Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP; Morgan Nicholas, Opelousas Catholic.
Catcher: Blair Willis, Westminster Christian.
Infielders: Karli Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP, first base; Isabel Armand, Westminster Christian, second base; Emilyse Bergeron, Sacred Heart-VP, third base; Adelyn Fisher, Catholic-PC, shortstop.
Outfielders: Sydnie Soileau, Sacred Heart-VP; Katie Wagley, Opelousas Catholic; Maddie Jarreau, Catholic-PC.
Utility: Camille Soileau, Sacred Heart-VP; Maci Bergeron, Opelousas Catholic; Hailey Sparks, False River; Savannah Smith, Slaughter Charter; A’Killi Greene, Westminster Christian; Sarah Andre, Catholic-PC; Laura Caldwell, Slaughter Charter.
Most Valuable Player: Blaire Bizette, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Coach of the Year: Lauren Doucet, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
District 6-1A
First team
Corin Waguespack, Ascension Christian; Hallie Dupre, Ascension Christian; Layla Thompson, Ascension Christian; Maddie Gautreau, Ascension Christian; Michelle Juban, Ascension Christian;
Isabella Abadie, Ascension Catholic; Ceily Grisaffe, Ascension Catholic; Mackenzie Marroy, Ascension Catholic; Angelle Theriot, Ascension Catholic; Emme Medine, Ascension Catholic;
Emily Beck, Ascension Catholic; Hailee Rome, Ascension Catholic; Grayson Schnebelen, St. John;
Kaylee Sadden, St. John; Madison Young, St. John; Alise Wille, St. John.
Second team
Katie Pizzolato, Ascension Catholic; Madison Tripode, Ascension Catholic; Ashlyn Falcon, Ascension Catholic; Emily Swanson, Ascension Christian; Macee Chenevert, Ascension Christian;
Skye Fontenot, Ascension Christian; Sha’Myra Stevenson, White Castle; Jadeanne Boultinghouse, East Iberville; Cassidy Cannella, St. John; Alyssa Callegan, St. John; Sarah Grace LoBue, St. John.
Coach of the Year: Don Henry Ascension Catholic
Co-Most Valuable Players: Ceily Grisaffe and Isabella Abadie, Ascension Catholic
LSWA MVP: Ceily Grisaffe, Ascension Catholic
District 7-B
First team
Pitchers: Emma Hutchinson, Holden; McKenna Lessard, Maurepas; Olivia Lackie, Holden.
Catchers: Ashley Fogg, Holden; Keegan Marchand, Maurepas.
Infielders: Emma Gautreau, Maurepas; Carlie Aucoin, Runnels; Khristian Schexnider, Mt Hermon; Olivia Barnes, Holden; KK Vicknair, Maurepas.
Outfielders: Gracie Duffy, Holden; Sarah Soileau, Runnels; Sarah Crawford, Maurepas.
Utility: Taylor Douglas, Holden; Kalei Hughes, Mt. Hermon; Dru Banta, Maurepas.
Second team
Pitchers: Kayleigh Nicholson, Runnels; Alexa Bulloch, Mt. Hermon.
Catcher: Ava Blancota, Kenner Discovery
Infielders: Joley Fortenberry, Mt. Hermon, Taylor Barfield, Holden; Anna Manning, Runnels; Madison Lemoine, Kenner Discovery; Dane Clark, Maurepas.
Outfielders: Madison McDonald, Holden; Jenna Farrae, Kenner Disc.; Maci Scivicque, Maurepas.
Utility: Gracie Smith, Runnels.
Most Valuable Player: Olivia Lackie, Holden
District 7-C
First team
Skyler Resweber, Grand Isle, Jr.; Jordyn Besson, Grand Isle, Jr.; Sadie Snider, First Baptist, Sr.; Olivia Gaudin, First Baptist, Sr.; Brianna Dukes, First Baptist, Jr.; Emma Snider, First Baptist, seventh grade; Yaquine Ancr, Phoenix, Jr.; Aquanetta Cyprian, Phoenix, Jr.; Lexi Rachal, Family Christian, Jr.; Kathleen Diaz, Family Christian, Fr.; Lindi Rachal, Family Christian, Fr.; Cyntrell Smith, Family Christian, Fr.; Hannah Crawford, Family Christian, eighth-grade; Shelby Stewart, Family Christian, eighth-grade; Lauren Rachal, Family Christian, seventh-grade.
Most Valuable Player: Lexi Rachal, Family Christian
Coach of the Year: Jessica Chase, Family Christian