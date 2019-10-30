Brothers Eric and Marcus Randall faced plenty of tough competition on the football field as quarterbacks.
Eric Randall led Southern University to a Black College National Championship in 1995. Marcus Randall threw a game-winning 74-yard "Bluegrass Miracle" touchdown pass to Devery Henderson for LSU in 2002.
As head coaches at different schools, the brothers face different challenges Thursday night. Marcus Randall's Woodlawn team is a heavy underdog going into a District 5-5A game against second-ranked Catholic High at Memorial Stadium.
Meanwhile, Eric Randall's Baker High squad meets Mentorship Academy, looking to main its spot in second place in District 7-3A. The games help highlight a Thursday schedule that also includes Central Private (4-3, 1-0) vs. Southern Lab (4-3, 1-0) in District 6-1A. All games start at 7 p.m.
Marcus Randall is tasked with rebuilding Woodlawn (1-7, 0-3) in its first season back on the Class 5A level. Catholic is 8-0, 3-0. Marcus Randall sees the game as opportunity, more than an obstacle.
“They (Catholic) have a great program and obviously their record reflects that,” Randall said. “We have to go in and focus on each play and not the scoreboard, rankings, or records. I also told each of my guys that get on the field to just do their job. If [all 11 players] does their [one job] then we will be able to live with the results.”
Facing Mentorship could be a trap game for Eric Randall's Buffalo squad. Mentorship Academy (4-4, 2-3) is one of the area's most improved teams. Baker (5-2, 4-1) has won three straight since losing to 7-3A leader Madison Prep. Mentorship won its first varsity game a year ago.
“We just watch the films and break down. Identify key players, tendencies, and formations,” Randall said. “We had the opportunity to play each other last year and that helps. Our kids know their kids and vice versa. Coach (Keith) Woods and his staff have done an amazing job with their program, they will have their kids ready to play and we will too.”
At one point, Marcus Randall was an assistant coach on his brother's Scotlandville High staff. Both are now busy with their own teams playing on different classifications. When they do talk, it is usually after their games.
Marcus Randall wants to see his brother's Baker team make a deep run in the playoffs. Eric Randall sees a bright future for his brother at Woodlawn beyond this season.
“He (Marcus) is building a program in Woodlawn and that take some time to do,” Eric said. “His seniors are laying the foundation for future success.”