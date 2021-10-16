At Crawfish Aquatics
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 618. 2, Episcopal 359. 3, East Ascension 228. 4, Holden 25. 5, St. Michael 24. 6, The Dunham School 21. 7, East Iberville 12
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, SJA 2:00.16. 2, Episcopal 2:18.22. 3, East Ascension 2:50.15
200 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, SJA, 2:03.53. 2, Laura Purgerson, SJA, 2:06.25. 3, Lyla Roper, SJA, 2:08.91.
200 individual medley: 1, Madeline Oubre, SJA, 2:22.19. 2, Caroline Roberts, SJA, 2:25.02. 3, Claudia Magee, SJA, 2:28.99.
50 freestyle: 1, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 26.61. 2, Caroline Munson, SJA, 26.62. 3, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 26.80.
100 butterfly: 1, Kate Fawley, SJA, 1:03.39. 2, Caroline Munson, SJA, 1:04.24. 3, Claudia Magee, SJA, 1:05.11.
100 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, SJA, 57.41. 2, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 57.54. 3, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 58.24.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, SJA, 5:20.34. 2, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 5:23.25. 3, Caroline Roberts, SJA, 5:43.82.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 1:46.97. 2, SJA 1:47.06. 3, East Ascension 2:06.67.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:00.72. 2, Laura Purgerson, SJA, 1:04.79. 3, Lyla Roper, SJA, 1:06.88.
100 breaststroke: 1, Madeline Oubre, SJA, 1:11.15. 2, Anna Guidroz, SJA, 1:16.73. 3, Caroline Beck, SJA, 1:18.40.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 3:55.03. 2, SJA 3:55.67. 3, Episcopal 4:30.03.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 493. 2, The Dunham School 253. 3, East Ascension 233. 4, Episcopal 207. 5, St. Michael 39. 6, McKinley 13.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:54.68. 2, Episcopal 2:10.24. 3, East Ascension 2:18.47.
200 freestyle: 1, Austin Manning, Catholic, 2:16.64. 2, Brady Eldredge, Catholic, 2:18.60. 3, Carter Gibson, Catholic, 2:19.11.
200 IM: 1, Mile Babin, Catholic, 2:18.24. 2, Santos Ramos, Episcopal, 2:51.61.
50 freestyle: 1, Tiago Faleiros, Dunham, 22.66. 2, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 24.01. 3, Allen Pierson, Catholic, 25.10.
100 butterfly: 1, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic, 56.75. 2, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 57.35. 3, D.J. Hudson, Catholic, 1:07.19.
100 freestyle: 1, James Maher, Catholic, 54.36. 2, Joseph Mensmann, Catholic, 55.00. 3, Sebi Vargas, Catholic, 59.55.
500 freestyle: 1, D.J. Hudson, Catholic, 6:26.66. 2, Hayden Hingle, Dunham, 6:57.06. 3, Andrew Poche, East Ascension, 7:45.92.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Dunham 1:36.85. 2, Catholic 1:46.35. 3, Episcopal 1:56.98.
100 backstroke: 1, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 59.05. 2, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic, 1:00.73. 3, Miles Babin, Catholic, 1:03.52.
100 breaststroke: 1, Tiago Faleiros, Dunham, 1:03.07. 2, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 1:11.01. 3, Andrew Hansen, Catholic, 1:17.33.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Dunham 3:35.32. 2, Catholic 3:51.96. 3, East Ascension 4:14.10.