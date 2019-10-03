Tanner Lawson played a huge role in the passing game as expected. But a play the senior quarterback made with his legs was the biggest.
Lawson picked up a fumble in the backfield and ran 44 yards for a touchdown with 6:41 remaining to help fourth-ranked University High close out a 34-20 victory over Parkview Baptist in a District 7-3A game played Thursday night at UHS’ Gill Field.
“I looked down and saw the ball on the ground,” Lawson said. “I don’t think (Cubs running back Derrick Graham) got the handoff. I just grabbed it and ran.”
Lawson finished 15 of 20 for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Cubs (3-2, 2-0). Graham added 116 yards on 19 carries, including an 82-yard TD.
C.J. Golden led Parkview (3-2, 1-1) with 99 yards on 24 carries. Kobi Miller had two fumble recoveries, including one he returned 28 yards for TD for the Eagles.
“That was tough,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. “We need some breaks like that to go our way. But I am proud of the effort. I still believe we can be a good football team and I think tonight showed that.”
U-High dominated most of the first half, using two big plays to gain an early advantage. The Cubs scored on their second scrimmage play and with a big play — an 84-yard pass from Lawson to Jardin Gilbert, who caught the pass in stride in the middle of the field and bolted to the end zone to make it 6-0 at the 8:43 mark.
UHS added its second score in the waning seconds of the first quarter. This time, Graham took the handoff and raced 82 yards around left end. August Ohmstede added the PAT kick with six seconds remaining and it was 13-0.
The third TD by the Cubs capped a 46-yard drive. Austin Ausberry hauled in a 14-yard TD pass that gave U-High a 20-0 lead with 7:25 to go in the half.
Parkview struggled to find its footing offensively. Golden, who ran for 81 yards on 15 carries, was the most reliable weapon for the Eagles.
The legs of Golden and a few well-placed runs and completions by Mula allowed PBS to flip the field and momentum. The Eagles marched 85 yards in 17 plays. Mula connected with Christian Williams on a 24-yard TD pass to the right corner of the end zone.
It was a 20-6 game with 51 seconds remaining in the half. A defensive TD — a 24-yard fumble return by Kobi Miller — got PBS with seven, at 20-13, 20 seconds before halftime.
U-High scored the lone TD of the third quarter. Again, the Cubs drove 46 yards. LSU commitment Jaquelin Roy, the star defensive lineman, took a turn in the backfield and scored on a 2-yard run, padding the U-High lead to 27-13 with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter.
But Parkview countered with an 80-yard drive that bridged the gap of the third and fourth quarters. Mula completed a key 12-yard pass to help kept the 4:32 drive alive and scored on a 16-yard run that pulled the Eagles back within seven at 27-20 with 9:48 left in the game.
Three plays later, the Eagles got the ball back when Miller scooped up another U-High fumble. The Cubs fumbled six times on the night and lost three. But the Eagles returned the favor when Gilbert intercepted a Mula pass.
“There are still things we need to clean up,” UHS coach Andy Martin said. “That is the case with every young team. I’m pleased with the effort.”