Episcopal turned up the defensive pressure as it completed an undefeated run through the 47th Annual Episcopal Classic with a 61-42 win over Mandeville on Saturday afternoon.
The Knights (15-3) led 22-19 at halftime but outscored the Skippers 22-8 in the third quarter to take control. Episcopal scored 14 of those points off of seven turnovers and made 8 of 12 shots in the quarter.
“That was maybe our best quarter of the year, especially defensively,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “We forced a lot of turnovers and got some easy baskets. It gave us some instant offense that we had been lacking.”
Brandon Garrido and Ricky Volland each had two steals in the third quarter, and, along with Kaplan McMains, were among three Knights who finished with three steals. Holland (19 points) and Garrido (16 points) also led the Knights on offense.
The defensive effort was an indication that Episcopal may be finding an identity after returning just two starters, Garrido and Austin Jemison, from last season’s team that reached the Division III championship game.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who were (junior varsity) players last year that are playing a lot,” Beckman said. “To be 15-3 at this point is really remarkable.”
Mandeville (10-6) has enjoyed success under first-year coach Jason Sessions after winning a combined 13 games in its previous two seasons. Against Episcopal, the Skippers fell behind 44-27 after three quarters and were unable to get closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“We came out flat in the third quarter,” said Sessions, who was an assistant coach at Denham Springs last season. “We weren’t executing, and we weren’t finishing at the rim. We tried to rely on the referee making a call, and we didn’t try to create enough.”
The bulk of Mandeville’s scoring came from Jordan Gex (16 points) and Dylan Hooter (11 points).
Volland got Episcopal going in the third quarter. He made two free throws after a steal, and then converted a three-point play after Garrido’s steal to give the Knights a 27-19 lead.
Mandeville missed its first four field goal attempts, and could only manage Jesse Thorpe’s free throw in the first five minutes of the quarter. Volland, who scored nine points in the quarter, hit two free throws to push the Episcopal lead to 38-20. A Hooter jumper got the Skippers their first field goal of the quarter.
Episcopal made 14 of 26 shots (54 percent) in the second half.
Central 63, Northlake Christian 44: The Wildcats outscored the Wolverines 16-2 to open the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Central (7-10) stretched a 43-34 lead to 59-36 with 3:46 left to play and was able to breathe easy over the final minutes.
Northlake Christian (1-14) led 12-9 after one quarter but fell behind 28-16 at halftime.
Destin Franklin and Riley Walker paced Central with 13 points apiece, and Juan Banks added eight points. For the Wolverines, Jacob Herrington worked inside to finish with 25 points.