There was no panic on the sideline or on the court when second-seeded Port Allen fell behind by eight points. The Pelicans soon proved how consistent and persistent they can be.
Title-game MVP Elliot McQuillen scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Port Allen to a third straight Class 2A title with a 67-49 victory over Amite at the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament Saturday night in Lake Charles.
“The first day that I was introduced as head coach, June 8, we had practice,” first-year coach Dimario Jackson said. “Those guys looked at me and said ‘Coach, we plan on winning state championship No. 3. And I was like, ‘Well, let's go to work.’ ”
The work was evident, particularly on defense. The Pelicans' defense gave the Warriors few open looks and led to several charging fouls. It was the first title-game appearance for fifth-seeded Amite (29-6) since winning the 3A title in 1985.
“When Jordan (Brooks) got into foul trouble, I knew I had to be more aggressive and keep it going,” McQuillan said. “I knew I had to get to the goal and get to the free-throw line.”
Brooks added 15 points and Aries Lewis contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds, while point guard Isaiah Howard had seven assists and eight rebounds. Simeon Powell led Amite with 16 points and Ronneal Harold added 10. The Warriors were a 10-16 team a year ago.
Amite dominated the opening minutes. The Warriors took a 9-1 lead. Port Allen made just 2 of 12 shots from the field in the first quarter and trailed 13-6 going into the second quarter.
The momentum quickly shifted to the Pelicans in the second quarter, thanks to a 14-2 surge over a period of 31/2 minutes. Instead of trailing, Port Allen led by five.
Port Allen stretched its lead to seven, at 22-15, on a bank shot in the lane by Jemerick Jordan. Amite came right back at the Pelicans, scoring seven of the next eight points, to make it a one-point game. A layup by Howard with 15 seconds remaining gave Port Allen a 25-22 halftime lead.
Port Allen pushed its lead to 36-25 on a reverse layup by Lewis off a no-look pass from Howard with 3:38 to go in the third quarter. But the Warriors scored the next six points to make it 36-31.
A 3-pointer by McQuillan from the baseline provided the separation the Pelicans needed. Port Allen led by 10 points after three quarters. Amite cut the lead below double digits just once in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a tough loss. Port Allen is a well-coached team, very disciplined,” Amite coach Dionte Cannon said. “We had a pretty good game plan coming in. The second-half shots just were not falling for us.”