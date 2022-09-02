There were no momentum shifts when Ponchatoula visited Walker for its season-opening football game.
Kedric Brown returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown and Walker never looked back on its way to a 33-13 win over the Green Wave.
Walker’s dynamic duo of Jacory Thomas and Warren Young Jr. led the way. Young caught three passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas had a 62-yard touchdown run and caught a 58-yard TD pass from Young.
The Wildcats defense came up big, holding the Green Wave to seven first downs and 115 yards of offense.
How it was won
Walker scored two touchdowns before the first two minutes of game time elapsed. After Brown's kickoff return, the Wildcats forced a Ponchatoula punt from midfield. On Walker’s first play, quarterback Hayden Price threw a lateral to Young in the right flat. Young pulled up and launched a strike to a wide-open Thomas for a 59-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, Thomas worked out of the shotgun formation. He picked up 24 yards on three carries, and he helped set up a 41-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Price to Young.
Walker led 33-6 after three quarters.
Players of the game
Warren Young Jr., Walker High: Young showed his versatility by throwing for one touchdown while catching two more from Hayden Price. His 41-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter may have been his most impressive of the game. Running after Price’s pass down the left sideline, he wrestled the ball away from Ponchatoula defensive back Corey Jackson at the PHS 15 and fought his way into the end zone.
They said it
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey: “That was huge (getting two quick touchdowns). Every game won’t work out like that, but if it could we’d sign up for it. It was a great return. We’ve worked on that and the guys executed it, and then we had the great first play. Ponchatoula is a great program. and we felt like we needed some positivity to get the momentum going early.”
Ponchatoula coach Trey Willie: “We lost 18 starters, but at Ponchatoula the expectation is to win. Our kids want to win, they practiced hard all week. Once we’re able to practice outside a little more we’ll be able to build chemistry on the offensive side. I’m proud of our guys. They didn’t quit.”
Notable
• Ponchatoula crossed midfield only once until the closing seconds of the first half. The Green Wave made the most of its second chance. Ponchatoula forced a Walker punt from midfield, and Bishop Davis returned the kick 78 yards to the WHS 5 with five seconds left. Nolan Tribble found Corey Jackson for a touchdown on the next play.
• Walker’s Marek Hall blocked John Cranford’s extra point attempt, and the Wildcats took a 26-6 lead into halftime.