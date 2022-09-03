Sure, Ryan Cook wanted to get a victory in his first game as Scotlandville’s head football coach. But the veteran assistant coach knew there were other variables to consider.
Which is why Cook said he was pleased, even though the Hornets lost 35-20 to McAlester, Okla., at Shreveport’s Battle on the Border early Saturday at Independence Stadium.
“The important thing is that we got in a lot of work today,” Cook said. “Since we did not get to play our jamboree last week, we needed it. We saw leaders emerge and saw what guys could do in games situations.
“And we did against a top five team from Oklahoma. Now this week we play one of the top teams in Louisiana. I believe the challenge is going to be similar.”
Scotlandville (1-0) hosts Karr (1-0) Friday night for a nondistrict game that is part of a Week 2 New Orleans invasion. The Cougars, a longtime Class 4A power, are one of three Catholic League teams headed to Baton Rouge this week.
John Curtis (1-0) travels to top-ranked Zachary (1-0) Friday, while No. 2 University (1-0) of Class 3A hosts Archbishop Rummel. Throw in B.T. Washington (0-1) at St. Amant (1-0) to get a feel for the crossover picture. On the flip side, No. 2 Catholic (0-1) plays 4A power Warren Easton (1-0 on the road at Pan American Stadium Friday.
Week 2 action begins with a burgeoning rivalry game. Defending Class 1A champion Southern Lab (1-0) hosts 3A Madison Prep (0-1) Thursday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Of course, MPA is just two years removed from a 3A title.
Cook’s Scotlandville squad was one of several EBR teams who lost their jamboree contest due to storm/lightning issues. He praised senior quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett for his leadership. Cook also noted the two-way contributions of receiver John Hubbard, who also will play in the secondary this season. Lineman Jamall Franklin played on both sides of the ball. Franklin, a Houston commitment, saw his first significant action since post-season back surgery.
“We still have a lot of work to put in and some area where we need to clean things up,” Cook said. “It continues this week.”
Week 2 at a glance
Not all big games will be played in the BR metro area. Class 4A Lutcher (1-0) travels to 2A St. Charles Catholic (1-0) for an intriguing River Parishes game.
The Comets, a Division III select power, are known for defense and take on Lutcher QB Dwanye Winfield, who accounted for seven touchdowns last week.
After a Week 1 road loss to top-ranked Zachary, East Ascension (0-1) heads north to play No. 10 West Monroe (1-0). Class 5A Woodlawn (0-1) also has a notable road opponent in Lafayette Christian (1-0), which moved up to 4A this fall. LCA beat 5A power Acadiana in Week 1.
Dutchtown (0-1) travels to Ponchatoula (0-1) with both teams looking to build momentum. Walker (1-0), a winner over Ponchatoula last week continues its taste of St. Tammany teams by hosting Fontainebleau (1-0).
Walker was part of Livingston Parish sweep — all six teams won their season openers.