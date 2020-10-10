When it comes to the LHSAA, if it is not one thing, there is always something else to consider. It was true last week and this week should provide more of the same.
While the LHSAA and many of its schools were busy scrambling to reschedule football games as Hurricane Delta approached the state’s coastline, a new set of battle lines was drawn.
The state legislature’s senate education committee met and approved Senate Bill 11 by a 30-4 margin. It would prohibit Louisiana schools that receive public money from belonging to an organization that does not have four legislators on its board of directors. Next, SB 11 goes to the house education committee.
No, the LHSAA is not named directly in the bill authored by Monroe-based Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., but the intent is as obvious as a turkey on your Thanksgiving dinner table.
Here is the spoiler alert — the legislature has had representation on the LHSAA’s executive committee for at least 20 years. Multiple legislators have filled a seat on the LHSAA’s executive committee over the years. Some legislative representatives have been more engaged than others, which goes with the territory given potential schedule conflicts.
The LHSAA’s executive committee also includes representation from other groups including its coaches, athletic directors, contest officials and the state Department of Education.
Another point to consider — a judge ruled that the LHSAA was a private organization, not public or quasi-public, approximately eight years ago. If this becomes a law, does it stand up legally, since the LHSAA is a private organization?
Now obviously, there is a big difference between having one representative and four. The proposed additions to the LHSAA’s executive committee would be the chairmen for the house and senate education committees and designees of the senate president and speaker of the house.
Those four adds would give the LHSAA committee close to 30 members, which seems large to me. It also comes just a couple of years after one principal proposed removing non-principals from the committee.
I have certainly never been a big fan of the “principals’ organization” mantra that some of the LHSAA membership trumpets. But I cannot support a power play in any other direction, including the legislature's tactics either.
The LHSAA is a private organization. However, it has a huge public interest that is spearheaded by its lifeblood, the coaches and athletes. Whenever there is a public interest, legislators are inclined to get involved.
Still a ways to go before we know how this challenge ends. But it is something to watch.
Swimming decision looms
Expect the LHSAA to announce plans for its state swim meet that is just five weeks away sometime this week. LHSAA assistant executive director Michael Federico set Oct. 9 as the deadline to determine whether the meet set for Nov. 18-21 could be held in Sulphur.
Of course, Oct. 9 was the day that a second hurricane hit the Lake Charles/Sulphur area in a six-week span. With Sulphur most surely unable to host, what happens next?
LSU and UNO have hosted the meet in the past. Federico also floated the idea about splitting the meet at different site, but has stressed the meet will not be canceled.
Yes, another developing story to follow.
Job opening
The Dunham School seeks a head baseball coach. Position is for a fulltime teacher and coach who is detail oriented and urges multi-sport participation.
Send resumes to Dunham athletic director Neil Weiner at neil.weiner@dunhamschool.org. The application deadline is Oct. 26.
Alumni note
Two former Parkview Baptist standouts played on opposite sides at last week's Commander In Chief series. Matthew Murla played fullback for Air Force, while Nelson Smith lined up at fullback for Navy.