Assumption High has hired a quarterbacks coach with a familiar name. Steven Ensminger Jr., the son of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, joined the staff of new AHS coach Keith Menard two weeks ago.
“Right after I got the job, I heard there was talk that he (Ensminger) was interested in coaching,” Menard said. “We talked and he’s been here with me every day since, working and talking football. We’re excited to have him.”
Ensminger, 32, previously was working in the private sector and said he made the decision to get back into coaching after spending time in quarantine. He previously coached at Covenant Christian and Patterson not long after graduating from Louisiana Tech in 2010.
“When coach Menard reached out to me, he said he wanted to talk and see if I was interested,” Ensminger said. “I told him I was all in then.”