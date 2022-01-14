Boys basketball
Catholic High 89, Central 30
Central 8 7 8 7-30
Catholic High 18 22 26 23-89
SCORING: CENTRAL: Farmer 6, Franklin 6, McBride 4, Rogers 4, Johnson 3, Carney 2, Roberson 2; CATHOLIC: Dennis Hebert 17, Tate McCurry 16, Jacob Colby 13, Connor Green 9, Will Sterling 7, Brady Broussard 6, Jacob Bradford 6, Josh Robertson 5, Niko Jones 5, Brooks Emonet 3, Dylan Gifford 2, Seth Harden 2
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic 10 (Hebert 4, McCurry 2, Sterling, Green, Jones, Emonet)
Records: Central 1-15, Catholic High 15-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic High 62, Central 32
Collegiate-BR 45, Glen Oaks 44
Collegiate-BR 14 13 4 14-45
Glen Oaks 11 13 12 8-44
SCORING: COLLEGIATE-BR: Hayes 17, Washington 9, Williams 8, Preston 7, Moten 2, J. Johnson 2; GLEN OAKS: Nicholas Honore 15, Braylen Bell Mosses 15, Harry Carter 9, Derrick Hatfield 5
3-POINT GOALS: Collegiate-BR 5 (Hayes 3, Preston, Washington); Glen Oaks 3 (Mosses 2, Hatfield)
Records: Glen Oaks 4-7
Episcopal 67, West Feliciana 40
Episcopal 23 11 20 13-67
West Feliciana 6 14 11 11-40
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Stewart Bonnecaze 28, TJ Callahan 11, Jack Savario 11, John Parker Madison 8, RJ Pickney 3, Parks McMains 2, Lance Clark 2, Jackson Summerville 2; WEST FELICIANA: T. Washington 17, Leon Sullivan 13, J. Fowler 6, J. Rogers 2, J. Johnson 2, C. Gormann 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 3 (Bonnecaze 2, Savario); West Feliciana 1 (Washington)
Records: Episcopal 17-4, West Feliciana 8-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 52, West Feliciana 29
Live Oak 50, Broadmoor 29
Live Oak 13 14 15 8-50
Broadmoor 1 8 10 10-29
SCORING: LIVE OAK: B. Jones 12, C. Ray 9, T.J. McGee 8, J. Ray 6, T. Henyard 4, J. Williams 4, J. Thomas 3, S. Smith 2, A. Vincent 2; BROADMOOR: A. Cross 8, K. Kinchen 7, K. Fernandez 6, D. Vicaro 5, D. Lamon 3
3-POINT GOALS: LIVE OAK 5 (C. Ray 3, J. Ray 2); BROADMOOR 4 (Fernandez 2, Vicaro, Cross)
Records: Broadmoor 4-16
Parkview Baptist 77, Jehovah-Jireh 75
Parkview Baptist 11 19 20 25-77
Jehovah-Jireh 23 16 17 19-75
SCORING: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Jack Harrison 34, Luke Lefors 12, AJ Mercier 11, Byron Stewart 10, Alex Goza 10; JEHOVAH-JIREH: John Paul Ricks 40, Cameron Hunt 17, Ahmon Williams 9, Royal Bryant 4, Michael Bougere 3, Omarion Parker 2.
3-POINT GOALS: PARKVIEW 5 (Laforse 4, Goza); Jehovah-Jireh 4 (Williams 2, Ricks, Bougere)
Records: Jehovah-Jireh 12-8
University 63, Dunham 37
Dunham 12 9 6 10-37
University 16 24 18 5-63
SCORING: DUNHAM: Braden Augustus 9, Shad Levy 8, Brayden Rabalais 6, Mason Lavergne 4, Laramie Guidry 4, Nathan Hays 4, Hayden Hand 2, Brandon Wharton 1; UNIVERSITY: Zaren James 20, Collin Coates 9, Riley Small 6, Trushaad Bush 6, Seth Mays 5, Darryl Hurst 4, Jason Barnes 4, Josef Hodoh 4, Noah Beamon 3, Carter Lefebure 2, Cooper Coates 2.
3-POINT GOALS: DUNHAM 2 (Hays, Augustus); UNIVERSITY 5 (Bush 2, Mays, Beamon, James)
Records: Dunham 12-10, University 10-4
St. Michael 53, Northlake Christian 42
Northlake Christian 20 5 8 9-42
St. Michael 18 13 7 15-53
SCORING: NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Torin Bell 16, Gabe Smith 8, Collier Walomann 6, Zach Staten 6, Toby Walker 5; ST. MICHAEL: Anthony Igiede 21, Wesley Fields 13, DK Hayden 8, Abram Morales 4, Derrick Morris 4, Canon Edgecombe 3.
3-POINT GOALS: Northlake Christian 7 (Smith 2, Bell 2, Walomann 2, Walker); ST. MICHAEL 2 (Edgecombe, Hayden)
Records: Northlake Christian 11-7, St. Michael 9-9
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Michael 71, Northlake Christian 20
Girls basketball
St. Joseph’s 82, Catholic-PC 23
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 5 0 14 4-23
St. Joseph's 26 16 26 14-82
SCORING: CATHOLIC-PC: Gaylen Jarreau 6, Jenna LaCour 6, Allie Morrow 5, Ashlyn Landry 4, Claire Rivet 2; ST. JOSEPH’s: Emily Soignet 23, Peyton Soignet 14, Caroline Wallace 10, Abby Bourgeois 9, Annabelle Sutton 9, Emma Neylan 6, Catherine Hultberg 6, Catherine Hardouin 5.
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic-PC 3 (LaCour 2, Morrow); ST. JOSEPH 6 (P. Soignet 2, Bourgeois, Wallace, E. Soignet, Hardouin)
Records: Catholic-PC 11-8, St. Joseph's 13-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Joseph’s 62, Catholic- Pointe Coupee 15