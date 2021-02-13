There is a good news/bad news component that accompanies the LHSAA’s release of the 2021 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame class that is the most star-studded ever.
Quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Bert Jones and Jake Delhomme are in the group. Not to mention, NBA legends Willis Reed and Elvin Hayes.
Former Southern Lab and LSU star Marcus Spears and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed will be inducted too, along with two Olympians, wrestler Daniel Cormier and swimmer Ashley Tappin.
So, with a group like this how could there possibly be bad news? Blame it on COVID-19.
The LHSAA currently plans to hold the induction as a stand alone event in April, likely at its office. And unless COVID restrictions are eased, the event will be limited to the inductees and close family members.
The good news is obvious — wow, what a great induction class. Unfortunately, not many people will get to see the group honored.
It would a ticket worth buying. As we continue in the shadows of 2020 and a pandemic, consider this yet another reminder that life is not the same.
Bear of a task
The shock waves were felt across the state when Catholic High football coach Gabe Fertitta announced he had accepted a spot on the University of Louisville coaching staff Friday.
At 38 and with two LHSAA titles in four years as head coach at Catholic, Fertitta was one of Louisiana’s most accomplished young coaches. And within an hour of the announcement, speculation began about who the next Catholic coach will be.
It is an interesting situation that will begin with the school accepting resumes for the next two weeks. Hiring head football coaches is not something Catholic has had to do often. Before Fertitta’s four-year tenure, Dale Weiner was the Bears’ coach for 30 years.
The names of three former Catholic players who are all prominent local coaches easily come to mind — David Brewerton of Zachary, The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner and Chad Mahaffey of Walker.
With an impressive cast of top returning players and three Division I LHSAA titles in the last six years, the job will attract plenty of interest within Louisiana and beyond. The process will be interesting to follow.
SJA signees
Five St. Joseph’s Academy athletes signed during a ceremony held Friday at the school.
Distance runner Sophie Martin (LSU) and pole vaulter Taylor Walker (University of Montevallo) signed track scholarships.
The other signees were swimmer Gabrielle Joffrion (Mount St. Mary’s), volleyball player Simone Moreau (Loyola-New Orleans) and softball player Blakeley Lurry (LSU Alexandria).