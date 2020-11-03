Large schools
Girls
Rank Team Points
1, St. Joseph's (10) 100
2, Vandebilt 90
3, Dominican 73
4, Fontainebleau 65
5, Ruston 63
6, Mt. Carmel 53
7, St. Michael 38
8, St. Scholastica 28
9, Mandeville 27
10, Live Oak 9
Others receiving votes: Ponchatoula.
Boys
Rank Team Points
1, Catholic (7) 97
2, Jesuit (3) 93
3, Ruston 78
4, Mandeville 70
5, Brother Martin 56
6, Zachary 38
7, West Monroe 37
8, St. Michael 25
9, St. Paul's 23
10, Belle Chasse 12
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, Teurlings, Benton
Small Schools
Girls
Rank Team Points
1, Episcopal (10) 100
2, E.D. White 90
3, Christ Episcopal 75
4, Sacred Heart NO 68
5, Episcopal Acadiana 67
6, Newman 40
7, Cedar Creek 32
8, St. Louis 28
9, St. Martin's 20
10, St. Thomas Aquinas 15
Others receiving votes: Country Day, University
Boys
Rank Team Points
1, E.D. White (10) 100
2, Dunham 90
3, University 66
4, Episcopal 65
5, Erath 63
6, Country Day 58
7, Episcopal Acadiana 38
8, Parkview Baptist 15
9, Ascension Catholic 13
10, Menard 10
Others receiving votes: Lutcher, Cedar Creek, Ouachita Christian, Christ Episcopal
