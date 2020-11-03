Large schools

Girls

Rank Team Points

1, St. Joseph's (10) 100

2, Vandebilt 90

3, Dominican 73

4, Fontainebleau 65

5, Ruston 63

6, Mt. Carmel 53

7, St. Michael 38

8, St. Scholastica 28

9, Mandeville 27

10, Live Oak 9

Others receiving votes: Ponchatoula.

Boys

Rank Team Points

1, Catholic (7) 97

2, Jesuit (3) 93

3, Ruston 78

4, Mandeville 70

5, Brother Martin 56

6, Zachary 38

7, West Monroe 37

8, St. Michael 25

9, St. Paul's 23

10, Belle Chasse 12

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, Teurlings, Benton

Small Schools

Girls

Rank Team Points

1, Episcopal (10) 100

2, E.D. White 90

3, Christ Episcopal 75

4, Sacred Heart NO 68

5, Episcopal Acadiana 67

6, Newman 40

7, Cedar Creek 32

8, St. Louis 28

9, St. Martin's 20

10, St. Thomas Aquinas 15

 Others receiving votes: Country Day, University

Boys 

Rank Team Points

1, E.D. White (10) 100

2, Dunham 90

3, University 66

4, Episcopal 65

5, Erath 63

6, Country Day 58

7, Episcopal Acadiana 38

8, Parkview Baptist 15

9, Ascension Catholic 13

10, Menard 10

Others receiving votes: Lutcher, Cedar Creek, Ouachita Christian, Christ Episcopal

Girls

Rank Team Points

1 Episcopal (10) 100

2 ED White 90

3 Christ Episcopal 75

4 Sacred Heart NO 68

5 Episcopal Acadiana 67

6 Newman 40

7 Cedar Creek 32

8 St. Louis 28

9 St. Martin's 20

10 St. Thomas Aquinas 15

Others receiving votes: Country Day, University

--

View comments