Walker coach Anthony Schiro told his team to regain control of the game against Eleanor McMain as it went into overtime.
Walker and star guard Jalen Cook did just that, putting away McMain in overtime, 82-75. Cook finished with 45 points, including 10 in overtime, and Brian Thomas added 24 points.
The game was tied at 66 going into overtime.
The Wildcats possessed a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter and led for most of the way, but McMain mounted a comeback led by Alex Hammond, who had a team-high 16 points, Malik Rhinehart and Brandon Vigne.
McMain rallied from down 53-41 to tie it at 57 on a layup by Hammond. Hammond tied things again at 63 and blocked a shot on the other end, which led to free throws for the Mustangs with a minute left in the fourth quarter.
McMain converted both free throws, but struggled at the free-throw line on its following attempts after turnovers by Walker. The Mustangs missed five of their next six free throws, keeping Walker’s chances alive with the score at 66-64 with 15 seconds to play.
Cook was fouled on the wing attempting to shoot a 3-pointer and had a chance to give Walker the lead back with 5.9 seconds left. The LSU basketball signee made two of three free throws to tie, and McMain failed to get a shot off before the buzzer.
“We said ‘hey guys, we had control of this game, let’s get it back. Let’s get the control back,’ ” Schiro said. “I thought we did a good job of that, and then Jalen hit a few shots there in overtime that really helped.”
Schiro said the chance to go into overtime gave Walker new life, and once in overtime, Cook did not disappoint. He made two free throws and then knocked down a 3-pointer to take a 71-68 lead. Rhinehart countered with a 3-pointer for McMain, but Cook had the final say.
Cook’s dribble sent a defender flying to the floor before he stepped back behind the 4-point line and hit his shot, starting a 9-1 run for the Wildcats in the final two minutes.
After a Hammond 3-pointer, Thomas iced the 82-75 win with a layup.
“The thing that separates us from them is this, we’re building our culture of winning,” said Steven Kelly. “They have a culture of winning, and that’s what separated tonight’s game.
“Our guys are still young, and that isn't just anybody on the other side. Much credit to Jalen Cook, but hey, we’re going to be in that position where we are going to be that top-tier program within this year or the next two years, and we’ll be able to finish ballgames like this.”