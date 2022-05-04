The phrase “What have you done for me lately?” as multiple select baseball schools begin best-of-three quarterfinal series on Thursday.
“This is what you play and work for all year — the chance to win and get to the last weekend of the season,” Parkview Baptist coach Phillip Hawke said. "St. Thomas More has such a great tradition goes back a long way
“It comes down to being able to execute at a high level against a quality opponent now."
The fourth-seeded Eagles (23-13) host No. 5 St. Thomas More (23-9) in the first game of a Division II best-of-three quarterfinal series set for 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, two Division IV teams host the first games of their quarterfinal series — No. 2 Ascension Catholic and fourth-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
ACHS (25-8) hosts No. 7 St. Frederick (23-8) at 6 p.m. at Donaldsonville’s La La Regira Stadium. No. 5 Calvary Baptist (22-14) plays at Catholic-PC (28-4) at 4 p.m.
Also of note — District 8-2A rivals meet again as The Dunham School (21-14), seeded fourth, hosts No. 5 Episcopal (21-7) at 6 p.m. in game one of a Division III quarterfinal series.
“Last year we were the No. 5 seed and beat St. Mary’s to get to the state tournament for the first time in the modern era,” CHSPC coach Nicholas Scelfo said. “We graduated a couple of seniors. These guys have continued to grow.
“I think they want to prove we are deserving of the No. 4 seed and hosting. We also know Calvary is a quality program that has plays a lot of 5A and 4A schools. They are battle tested.”
The story for Ascension Catholic is much like the others. ACHS coach Gee Cassard points to the importance of hosting quarterfinal games.
“Playing a tough schedule prepares to play, but it also gives you the chance to play at home now,” Cassard said. “That is big. You don’t have to travel and hopefully it gives you the chance to get a big crowd.
“St. Fred’s has a good arm ready to pitch tomorrow and they play good defense. They like to play small ball and pressure you. We have to show up and play our best.”
Players to watch
The Parkview offense is led by Caleb Stelly (.451 batting average, 12 home runs, 41 RBI). The Eagles’ Riley Weber (4-0) is unbeaten.
Catholic-PC’s Connor Achee (8-0) has a 0.45 ERA. Brant Stewart is hitting .444 with 29 RBIs for the Hornets.
Lex Melancon is batting .412 for Ascension Catholic with 20 RBI and 28 runs scored. Twins Bryce and Brooks Leonard have a combined pitching record of 12-4.
Playoff schedule
Nonselect
Class 5A
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 8 St. Amant (30-6) at No. 1 Barbe (35-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1/4 p.m. Saturday
No. 5 Zachary (25-13) at No. 4 Sulphur (30-7), 7 p.m. Friday, 1/4 p.m. Saturday
No. 11 Central (28-7) at No. 3 Dutchtown (33-3), 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m./45 minutes after Game 2 Saturday
Class 3A
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 6 Iowa (22-12) at No. 3 Lutcher (29-0), 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday,
No. 5 West Feliciana (24-12) at No. 4 Sterlington (21-14), 5/7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods (16-19) vs. No. 11 Doyle (20-14) at Sartwell Park-Livingston, 6 p.m. Friday, noon/3 p.m. Saturday
No. 2 Springfield (21-9) vs. No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter (21-7), 6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m./2 p.m. Saturday
Select
Division I
Best-of-three quarterfinals
Catholic 11, Shaw 1, 6 innings
No. 8 Shaw (19-17) at No. 1 Catholic (28-7), 5 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday (if needed)
Division II
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 8 University (18-12) at No. 1 Teurlings Catholic (29-4), 4 p.m. Friday, noon/3:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 5 St. Thomas More (23-9) at No. 4 Parkview Baptist (23-13), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 11 St. Michael (13-16) at No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (29-7), 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Division III
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 5 Episcopal (21-7) at No. 4 Dunham (21-14), 6 p.m. Thursday/Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday
Division IV
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 5 Calvary Baptist (22-14) at No. 4 Catholic-PC (28-4), 4 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 7 St. Frederick (23-8) vs. No. 2 Ascension Catholic (25-8) at Regira Field-Donaldsonville, 6 p.m. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday
Division V
Quarterfinal game
No. 6 Family Christian (9-20) at No. 3 Country Day-UA (20-10) at 3 p.m. Saturday-LSU-Alexandria