DUTCHTOWN — The improbable turnaround continued for East Ascension when it visited District 5-5A rival Dutchtown for a Class 5A bidistrict playoff game Monday night.
East Ascension, seeded No. 20, got a shutdown pitching performance from Blaise Foote and turned the tables on 13th-seeded Dutchtown with a 3-1 win.
Foote got off to a shaky start surrendering a run in the first inning, but he settled in to hold the Griffins scoreless the rest of the way and finish with a three-hitter. The senior right-hander threw 104 pitches in seven innings, struck out four and walked three.
“I told our team before the game, neither team was going to get shut out,” East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said. “Both teams were going to score, and it was a matter of whoever hangs on and stays the course who ends up winning this game.”
East Ascension (21-14) has now 18 of its past 22 games after starting the season 3-10. The Spartans advance to the regional round and will face No. 4 seed Zachary in a three-game series beginning Friday.
Dutchtown (20-13) split a pair of games with East Ascension during district play, when each team won at home. The Griffins were unable to recapture the edge that carried them to a 3-1 win over the Spartans on March 30.
East Ascension got to Griffins starter Brock Barthelemy for single runs in the first and second innings. In the process, Barthelemy threw 57 pitches before finally getting a 1-2-3 trip to the mound in the third inning.
Barthelemy exited after the fifth inning having thrown 103 pitches.
“(East Ascension) did a really good job of being disciplined and staying off of pitches and taking balls,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “Credit (Barthelemy) for going out there each inning and grinding. His pitch count got up a little early, but he gave us everything he had and I wouldn’t expect anything different from him.”
East Ascension got started in the first inning when Kael Babin drew a leadoff walk. He stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch with only one out in the inning. Babin scored on a passed ball.
Dutchtown tied the game on Carter Landry’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Cohen Parent and Dalton Barbier were each hit by a pitch before Landry drove in Barbier with a two-out hit to right.
The Spartans added an insurance run in the fourth but had chances for a bigger inning. Beau Landry singled but was thrown out trying to steal second. After Carter Geautreau drew a walk, Jacob Falgoust drove him in with a double to center but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
Dutchtown had a runner in scoring position in the fifth and seventh innings but was unable to get a hit either time.