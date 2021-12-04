That there was no game-changing play in the fourth quarter of the LHSAA’s Division I title game might have disappointed some. What happened instead was a lot of smaller ones.
Top-seeded Catholic High put together a masterful 16-play, 67-yard drive that chewed up the final 9:02 to close out a physical 14-10 victory over Jesuit Saturday night. A crowd of 10,025 attended the game played at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
The Bears (12-1) ran 28 plays on the final two drives. No points were scored, but it was enough to make a 14-10 halftime score stand.
Tae Nicholas ran for 109 yards on 25 carries to help lead Catholic to the title. The Bears tallied 131 second-half yards, 85 of which came on the ground.
Daniel Beale completed 10 of 21 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. However, Beale’s biggest completions were for 18 yards and 15 yards to Shelton Sampson Jr., helping to keep the final drive in motion.
“Coming out the huddle I told them 3 yards to the championship,” tackle Emery Jones, an LSU commitment said. “Guys knew what they had to do. Tae said to run the clock.”
Jack Larriviere passed for 112 yards and rushed for 33, including a 3-yard touchdown run to lead Jesuit (10-1). Catholic ultimately won the battle of two run-oriented teams.
“It’s a tough moment for us now,” Jesuit coach Ryan Manale said. “We battled all year long, got better and better and came up short. We played our butts off tonight. One turnover was the difference in the game.
“Hats off to them they went on the best drive of the year and the best drive of the game.”
What turned out be the game’s more crucial turnover happened four plays after the opening kickoff. The punt snap went over the head of Jesuit’s William Hudlow, who picked it up and tried to punt it near the goal line.
But the ball got blocked and players from both teams pursued it in the end zone. Catholic’s Josh Robertson recovered for a touchdown and the Bears led 7-0 with 10:45 to go in the first quarter.
Catholic stopped Larriviere short on fourth-and-1 at the Jesuit 47 and drove for a second touchdown. Nicholas ran for 23 yards on three carries. Beale completed a six-yard TD pass to Danuel Larson and the Bears led 14-0 with 4:14 still left in the first period.
The Blue Jays quickly countered with Larriviere’s 56-yard pass to Jace Larsen, which set up a 26-yard field goal Aiden Corbello. And it looked like the Bears were primed to answer after Joshua Wax returned a Jesuit punt 19 yards to the Blue Jays’ 18.
But an intentional grounding call forced a 44-yard field goal try by Landon Carter that was wide right with 10:19 left in the half. Catholic’s offense struggled after that, managing just one first down the rest of the half.
Larriviere completed two passes for 45 yards after Jesuit took over near midfield with 6:38 to go in the half. Larriviere scored on a 3-yard run that got the Blue Jays closer at 14-10.
The teams traded bone-crushing hits and possessions in the second half. It came down to the final two drives. Jesuit took over at its 1 and drove to the Catholic 42 before the Bears forced a punt. The Blue Jays never got the ball back.
Before the game, Catholic High offensive line coach Matt Shelton posted a tribute to the late Kenny Guillot, the Parkview Baptist coach that ended with #oldschoolfootball. Head coach David Simoneaux Jr. is one of five ex-PBS players/coaches on the Catholic staff.
“I know he (Guillot) is smiling down and is proud,” Simoneaux said.