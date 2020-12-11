ZACHARY — Football can be a game of inches. TJ Johnson made it work for Alexandria Senior High in a historic way Friday night.
Johnson got a foot inbounds on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Judd Barton with 2:30 remaining the game to lift No. 6 Alexandria a 31-28 come-from-behind victory over third-seeded Zachary in a Class 5A quarterfinal game Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
The Trojans (6-1) advance to the semifinals in 5A for the first time. They face the West Monroe. Zachary (6-2) was seeking a seventh straight semifinal berth.
“TJ played on our state championship basketball team last year and has been in a lot of big-game situations,” Alexandria coach John Bachman said. “At 6-foot-3, we knew he had a height advantage. We got him matched up on a smaller cornerback and took a shot.”
The Broncos drove from their own 23 to the Alexandria 27 in the final two minutes. On fourth-and-5, the Trojans chased Eli Holstein out of the pocket and his pass to the end zone fell incomplete. Alexandria ran out the final 35 seconds on the clock.
“We didn’t make enough plays down the stretch to win it and they did,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “We were up 14-0 and could not find a way to finish. But it is like I told our seniors, we are appreciative of the chance we got to play this season.”
Jarvis Newton ran for 89 yards on 16 carries and scored one TD for ASH, while Barton completed 9 of 16 passes for 142 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner.
Connor Wisham and Holstein led Zachary. Holstein ran for three TDs and completed 15 of 20 passes for 205 yards. Wisham had a game-high 91 yards on 16 carries and one TD.
It was a game of surges. Zachary led 21-10 at halftime. The Trojans claimed a 24-21 lead with two third-quarter scores.
Zachary gambled with a fake punt on the first drive and it paid off. The Broncos drove 80 yards in 10 plays. Holstein scored on a 34-yard run four minutes into the game.
The Trojans turned the ball over twice. Zachary did not capitalize on an interception by Ralph Walker Jr. as Logan Fletcher’s 30-yard field goal try was off the mark.
Kylin Jackson’s fumble recovery led to a Zachary TD. The Broncos took over at the ASH 6 and Holstein scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.
Moments after Zachary went up 14-0, Newton jump-started the Alexandria offense with a 24-yard run. Barton’s 18-yard pass to Tre Culbert led to a 7-yard TD run by Newton.
Zachary upped its lead to two TDs again early in the second quarter. Wisham ripped off a 26-yard run and scored on a 22-yarder with 9:21 remaining in the half.
Abel Peterman’s 25-yard field goal got ASH closer, but Zachary led 21-10 at halftime.
A fumbled punt recovered by Jacob Gurie quickly got the Trojans back in contention in the third period. ASH’s 68-yard drive ended with Abu Kamara scoring a 1-yard run that made it 21-17 at the 7:05 mark.
Big plays have been part of Zachary’s march through the playoffs over the last six years. Alexandria turned the tables with Culbert’s 75-yard catch and run on a short pass from Barton.
The Trojans led 24-21 with 4:44 left in the third quarter. Zachary marched 80 yards in 10 plays to reclaim the lead. A 38-yard pass from Holstein to Kameran Senegal set up another 1-yard TD run by Holstein.
Zachary led 28-24 with 11:57 left in the game. The Broncos had just two more possessions — one before ASH took the lead that was marred by three penalties and final possession.