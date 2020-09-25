Is there more to the LHSAA’s work right now than a COVID-19 altered football season that begins Oct. 1?
The answer is yes. Key decisions regarding swimming and basketball loom in the days and weeks ahead.
Unlike the LHSAA’s fall sports, its boys and girls basketball seasons will not be altered. The seasons start dates and postseason tournaments/sites remain unchanged, said LHSAA assistant executive director Karen Hoyt.
What remains in limbo is the status of two format-related recommendations made by the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association. Both have been submitted to the LHSAA executive committee.
Meanwhile, LHSAA assistant executive director Michael Federico said the LHSAA plans to host its annual swimming championships, despite rumors to the contrary.
Federico said the deadline to determine whether Sulphur’s SPAR Aquatic Center can host the event scheduled for Nov. 18-21 is days away.
BASKETBALL: Hoyt said the season start dates of Oct. 28 for Classes B and C and Nov. 10 for Classes 1A to 5A remain in place. The LHSAA’s girls tournament remains set for March 2-6 in Hammond and the boys tourney scheduled for March 9-13 remains the same in Lake Charles.
The basketball coaches have recommended that all teams be placed in the playoffs, similar to a format used in states such as Kentucky and Indiana, said LHSBCA president Adam Coleman of Sulphur.
The LHSBCA’s other recommendation is that the LHSAA’s power ratings be a guideline rather than the only playoff seeding criteria this spring. Coaches in each class or division would rank teams in their class or division to set the seedings for 2021.
“If a school plays deep into the football playoffs, some players will join their basketball teams in January,” Coleman said. “(The) overall record may not reflect how good the team is. The coaches know who the better teams are.”
Coleman said putting all teams in the playoffs would not require a schedule change because the LHSAA schedule includes an open date. Schools not wanting to participate could opt out. Coleman said he spoke to several LHSAA executive committee members who had received the LHSBCA plan Friday.
“The coaches put together a good, thorough plan, and I support their work,” Hoyt said, "but the decisions are made by the executive committee.”
SWIMMING: Federico said the LHSAA is working with government entities in the Lake Charles/Sulphur area to see if using the SPAR facility is feasible three months after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.
“There will be an LHSAA swim meet. We are waiting to determine where it will be," Federico said. "We want to give the Lake Charles area the chance to host, provided the facility is good and they have hotels and restaurants available. We want to help that area and their economy, if possible. ”
FOOTBALL: As of Friday, only two southwest Louisiana schools, Class 1A Elton and 4A LaGrange of Lake Charles, have opted out of the 2020 football season, said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
The LHSAA told schools they could opt out for either storm or COVID-19 reasons without penalty.
To date, Bonine said the LHSAA has processed 56 student/athlete transfer requests in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.