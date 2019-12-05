A 14-0 victory over John Curtis in the Division I semifinals propelled Catholic High into another title game last Friday. But most notably, it marked the first time Curtis was shut out since 2001.
Who was at the controls for the Bears defense? Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta offers a striking description that belies the typically low key demeanor of defensive coordinator Deuce Harrison.
“He’s one heck of a science teacher … really, he is like ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy,’ ” Fertitta said. “But he coaches the defense and coordinates the strength and conditioning programs for all the sports too.”
Next, Fertitta explains the “Quitman Effect.” The 42-year-old Harrison's given name is Quitman Elliot. And since 2014, when he was an assistant on Guy Mistretta’s staff that won a 3A title at Livonia, Harrison has been part of teams that either won or played for titles at Catholic in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Fertitta knows the Marks, Mississippi, native well. The two were college teammates at Mississippi College and were housemates in the late 2000s when both were young assistant coaches at Catholic. Harrison also was Fertitta’s defensive coordinator at St. Stanislaus.
Harrison modestly talks around any and all accomplishments, crediting assistant coaches and players for the success and that legendary shutout.
“We have great position coaches who prepare each group for every game,” Harrison said. “The defense we run has options and players make most calls. The one time I took that away and Hayden Shaheen and Connor Finucane did not make the calls it was when we played St. Thomas More this year. And there was what … 1,000 yards of offense in that game.”
Putting all self-deprecation aside, it was Harrison who was on the phone with Fertitta hours after Catholic lost to Curtis, 49-7, in the 2018 title game. The challenge — come up with a way to beat the Patriots in a possible 2019 rematch.
The answer was restructuring the offseason strength program. That task is not new for Harrison, who develops the weight-training programs for all Catholic sports. In this case, the move was to emphasize more power work in the early months to gain brute strength and force at impact. Some players gained weight, while others, including Shaheen lost weight but increased the level of their lifts.
“(Catholic players) really embraced and focused on what we want them to do,” Harrison said. “They do the same with every game plan and anything else we want them to do.”
Harrison’s story also is a notable comeback saga off the field. A decade ago, he became Catholic’s defensive coordinator when current U-High head coach Andy Martin left Catholic to became an assistant at UHS. The Bears finished 3-7.
“I felt like I needed to get back to a basic level and to a smaller school,” Harrison said.
Harrison joined Fertitta at St. Stanislaus and the team finished 0-9 that first year. “Some people asked me are you sure about this guy? And I was,” Fertitta said. St. Stanislaus was unbeaten the following year.
Harrison grew up working cotton fields and later a catfish farm, and Fertitta says it is that work ethic that drives him.
“Some of our kids don’t like Deuce at first because he is hard on them,” Fertitta said. “By the time they are juniors, they get it. He’s wants them to be better on and off the field.”