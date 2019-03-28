Defending champion Academy of Our Lady from Marrero knocked off the No. 1 seed and previously undefeated Archbishop Chapelle at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge to earn a semifinal spot in the LHSAA's girls bowling playoffs.
Sixteen teams bowled two rounds Thursday in the LHSAA's first year using a playoff bracket based on power rankings.
AOL, twice losers to Chapelle during the regular season and seeded eighth, won the best of 27-point match, 21-6. The two teams were the highest two teams in the state based on average with six-player lineups that averaged over 940 apiece.
The Penguins won the first five individual matches in game one and shot over its average in every game, including a score of 1,000-plus in game three. Linzie Bladsacker posted a 214 for the winners, while Danielle Poussard and Lauryn Harstell each had 211. Sarah Rubi led Chapelle with a 196.
Lafayette’s chance for a record-tying fourth state championship (Denham Springs girls won the first four contested) ended with a quarterfinal loss to East Ascension. The Spartans won 22-5 in a battle of No. 4 versus No. 5 5 seeds. EA meets AOL in the semis in a rematch of last year’s state champion rolloff.
Hannah Grather had a 225 to lead EA while Alli Miller was high for Lafayette with a 181.
On the other side of the bracket, Central joined its boys team in the semifinals with a 17.5-9.5 decision over the third-seeded Parkway of Bossier City. The sixth-seeded Wildcats got a 235 from Alanna Coward to pace their win.
Central was up just 8.5-7.5 after the teams split total on the first two games, but Central won nine of the last 11 points, including the three bonus for series total pins to easily get set to bowl on home lanes in the semis.
The Wildcats face the No. 2 seed South Terrebonne which waltzed through two matches, 21-6, over Denham Springs and then 20-7 over No. 7 Holden. Holden was a first-round winner over Central Catholic.
The semifinals will take place on April 4 at All-Star Lanes for both the boys/coed and girls team titles. Brother Martin, Central-BR, Archbishop Rummel and Central Lafourche qualified for the semis in action in Kenner on Monday and Lafayette on Tuesday.
The top 80 boys and 48 girls as far as average in the state will gather at All-Star on April 5 to bowl for the state singles championship in a four-game winner-take-all session.