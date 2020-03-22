John-Paul Ricks knew things would change after three seniors graduated. A new role and the determination to keep Jehovah-Jireh on a roll defined Ricks’ sophomore season.
“There were people who saw the guys we graduated … they were doubters,” Ricks said. “They didn’t believe we could win a title this year. We had to prove the doubters wrong. That was the motivation.”
Along the way, Ricks established himself as the top player in Class C. The 6-foot guard leads the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class C All-State boys basketball team.
Ricks, who averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game, was selected as the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s Class C team. He led Warriors to their third consecutive Division V select title.
Chloe Wilbanks of Class C champion Hicks was picked as the Outstanding Player for the girls squad. The 5-7 Wilbanks averaged 18.8 points, 6.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Plainview's Phillip George and Epps' Roger Stockton grabbed Coach of the Year honors. George, a former Family Christian Academy player, led Plainview to its fourth straight girls title game.
Stockton came out of retirement and led Epps to the Class C boys quarterfinals. He is former Louisiana-Monroe women’s coach.
Ricks, also the MVP of the Warriors’ title-game win over Runnels, is joined on the LSWA squad by teammate Brandon Harton Jr. A second-team selection, Harton averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds for JCA.
“My main role was to play defense because those seniors were the leaders last year,” Ricks said. “I knew I had to be a leader and be ready to take over and control the game when the team needed me. I’m proud of what we did together.”
LSWA CLASS C CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
John-Paul Ricks Jehovah-Jireh 6-0 So. 24.0
Derrick Royal Summerfield Sr. 19.0
Austin Merchant Hicks 5-9 Sr. 10.3
Montonious Burrough Pleasant Hill 5-10 Sr. 22.0
Cooper Smith Hornbeck 6-4 Sr. 25.0
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
NaShaun Reddick Phoenix 5-9 Jr. 22.0
Clyde Williams Epps 5-11 Jr. 21.0
Brandon Harton Jr. Jehovah-Jireh 6-3 Jr. 19.0
Brandon McCurley Grand Isle 5-11 Sr. 25.7
Zach Parrie Ebarb 5-10 Jr. 26.5
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JOHN-PAUL RICKS, JEHOVAH-JIREH
COACH OF THE YEAR: ROGER STOCKTON, EPPS
Honorable mention
Wayne Huckaby, Calvin; Grady Mitcham, Hornbeck; Blaine Perkins, Plainview; Johnny Nash, Atlanta; A.J. Mercier, Family Christian; Ken Wilson Kilbourne; Deonte Livingston, Summerfield; Keegan Foreman, Northside Christian; Roderick Dominique, Jehovah-Jireh.
GIRLS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Chloe Wilbanks Hicks 5-7 Jr. 18.8
Abigail Pippen Plainview 5-9 Jr. 14.3
Millie Tanner Ebarb 5-8 Jr. 14.8
Malaysia Tate Summerfield 5-9 So. 18.9
Lauren Quinn Hicks 5-10 So. 23.5
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Abbie Clark Starks 5-8 Sr. 25.3
Claire Dunnehoo Reeves 5-8 Jr. 17.1
Jamaya Jackson Gibsland-Coleman 5-7 Jr. 17.1
Gracie Young Johnson Bayou 5-9 Sr. 34.0
Kinsley Ashworth Plainview 6-0 Sr. 16.4
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHLOE WILBANKS, HICKS
COACH OF THE YEAR: PHILLIP GEORGE, PLAINVIEW
Honorable mention
Jade Bonner, Evans; Yasmine Robinson, Summerfield; Maddi Ford, Reeves; Ro’Shonna Powell, Atlanta; Payton Bates, Calvin; Lexi Rachal, Family Christian; Rivers Day, Hicks; Maykayla Clark, Hicks.