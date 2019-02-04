McKinley High had “playoff-like” game before a motivated home crowd Monday night.
The Panthers gave it their best shot. However, defending LHSAA Class 5A champion East Ascension rallied to defeat McKinley 56-53 tp claim its second straight District 5-5A girls basketball title.
Senior guards and four-year starters Diniaa McZeal and Tristen Washington led EAHS (21-2, 9-0 in District 5-5A) with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Brailyn Tate and Erica Lafayette scored 15 each for McKinley (21-13, 7-2). Both teams have one district game left on Thursday. McKinley is ineligible for the playoffs due to LHSAA sanctions. EAHS won the first meeting with McKinley 60-56.
“I thought we did some real good things tonight,” EAHS coach Dennis Chandler said. “It was a tough atmosphere, and McKinley is a good team. We had a lot of girls contribute. We executed and made good basketball decisions when we needed it. We’ve shown some growth this season.”
There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter. McKinley took a 51-48 lead with 1:49 remaining when Lafayette hit two free throws. Aja Causey and Washington hit driving baskets to put the Spartans up 52-51 with 1:09 left. Brailyn Tate hit a layup off a Caira Wren assist to put the Panthers up for the last time at 53-52 in the closing minute.
McZeal hit a free throw jumper after a mad scramble for the ball. McKinley missed its final two shots. Lafayette’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was blocked by East Ascension’s Sadie Williams. Alynzia Morris hit two free throws with 15.7 seconds remaining for the Spartans.
“East Ascension shot the ball really well, and hit free throws when it counted,” McKinley coach Ella Reado said. “They were well prepared. “They’re the defending state champs, and to only lose by three points is not bad. Turnovers killed us. We weren’t patient enough on offense.”
Washington said she was proud of her EAHS team.
“I focused in and blocked out the crowd,” said Washington, who was the title game MVP last season and hit three 3-pointers Monday. “I love my team. I knew we were going to come out with the win. We had more heart and talent than them.
“Diniaa McZeal really stepped up when we needed her. We’re ready for the playoffs and want to repeat as state champions.”
McKinley led 30-25 at the half. Wren scored 7 of her 11 points in the first half. McKinley’s largest lead was 27-20 after Lafayette hit a 3-pointer at the midpoint of the second quarter. Johne Forman hit three 3-pointers for 9 points for McKinley.
McZeal scored 13 points in the second half for the Spartans. East Ascension’s press forced several turnovers and McZeal was able to finish at the rim.