Two days into the spring semester Lee Principal Rob Howle recounted the one question students ask him about the school’s plans to field a football team.
“Are we still doing it?” Howle said with a smile. "That's the question I get. I tell them, 'Yes we are.' "
There are challenges for Howle and athletic director Brandon White, who are spearheading their high school football startup.
When the Class 4A/Division II select magnet school announced it was restarting its football program in November with plans to play a junior varsity schedule in 2019 and 2020, there was a buzz around the school and community.
White said the reaction is similar to what he saw when the school moved into its new campus on its traditional site located on Lee Drive three years ago.
Can't see video below? Click here.
“As a staff member, I see our school as being like Duke is on the college level. Duke gets top students and they also get top athletes who are top students. You see that already with our girls sports,” White said. “It takes a little longer for boys sports to develop, but the potential, especially for football, is there. There are students out there who did not come to Lee because there was no football team."
However, there are questions inquiring minds want to know include:
• Who will be the head coach?
• Where will the Patriots practice and play games?
• How will Lee purchase equipment and house a team to go along with the sports added this year — junior varsity baseball and softball?
There are 54 applicants for the head coaching job. Howle said he and White, who also is the boys basketball coach, have started reviewing résumés. An eight-member interview committee will consist of Howle, White, another administrator, a teacher, alumni and a representative from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
“We need to know who the coach is by the end of January,” Howle said. “Then we need to get that person on campus as soon as possible after that. We are going to interview 10 to 15 people.
“Students here must maintain a 2.5 GPA, which makes us different than a lot of schools. The person we hire has got to be somebody who thinks academics is a high priority. I’ve been in coaching and know not every coach has that thought process, but it will ours.”
Lee’s situation is special in other ways. It is different than Istrouma, which reopened two years ago. The renovated Istrouma campus includes an artificial turf football stadium. Lee’s campus was completely rebuilt, leaving a limited amount of land behind the school and no stadium.
Howle said the Patriots will practice at the school and play home games at BREC’s Olympia Stadium. Staffing and equipment will be up to the school to provide.
“This is no (financial) allotment from the school district. I am hiring the head coach with a position I have open from shifting some people around,” Howle said. “Other coaches will be hired when there are openings for teachers and those coaches will have to teach core subjects. Of course, the LHSAA does allow schools to use nonfaculty coaches and we have those coaches.”
Howle and White said they are banking on alumni and businesses to continue donating to school as they have for its current programs. Howle noted that parents are building baseball batting cages behind the school at no cost. He said prospective sponsors have contacted the school about its football program.
Estimates for football equipment could run as high as $80,000. White and Howle said they hope to get the football program going for roughly half that amount. White estimates a first-year team could include between 40-50 players.
Repurposing an area behind the school that is "underused" could provide space for building. These high-ticket items make hiring the right coach even more important.
“We need someone who is organized and disciplined, who has the heart to build a program. And the coach has to be someone who is a good motivator and can be the face of the school,” Howle said. “This is a person who will also go out into the community and find sponsors when needed.”
White said the desire to play football exists at the school.
"Every day, I get boys who ask where they can sign up to play football," White said.