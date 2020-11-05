And they’re out
Three area teams — St. Amant, Woodlawn, Port Allen and Springfield — will be sidelined by COVID-19 issues. St. Amant canceled its District 5-5A game Wednesday. Woodlawn did likewise on Thursday morning, canceling its 5-5A game. Class 2A Springfield announced its COVID-19 cancelation on Tuesday and Port Allen’s 8-2A game with Capitol was canceled Thursday.
Reservation for two
When Istrouma brought back football three years ago, coach Jeremy Gradney said the Indians would have a chance to play big games again at “The Reservation.” Istrouma hosts Plaquemine for a District 7-4A showdown Friday that fits the mold. “These are the kind of the games we want to be part of,” Gradney said.
Young guns
The chance to accommodate more fans led to Scotlandville moving its game with Zachary to Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday. It won’t be High Noon, but it will be a great venue to showcase two of the area’s top sophomore QBs, Scotlandville’s C’zavian Teasett (841 yards) and ZHS’ Eli Holstein (823 yards).
Ranked and ready
Three Week 6 Friday games feature two teams ranked in the most recent Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s High School Football Polls. In District 4-5A, its No. 3 Scotlandville vs. No. 9 Scotlandville, it’s No. 7 Catholic vs. No. 8 Ruston in nondistrict action and in District 7-1A, fifth-ranked Ascension Catholic travels to No. 8 East Iberville.