Coaching changes some people. Harold Boudreaux sees himself as the same coach, but with a new strategy.
“My approach for the playoffs is completely different,” Boudreaux said. “In the past, what I did was mental overload. I gave the players too much to concentrate on.
“This year my message is do what you do best. Our identity is our defense. The kids bought into identifying who we are early. And they have put in the work.”
The plan is working. The top-seeded Kittens (27-4) of Division IV help lead the contingent of BR teams at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Boys Basketball tournament that begins with six games Wednesday at the Cajundome.
SLHS plays No. 4 Hamilton Christian in the first of two Division IV semifinal games. It is a sentimental journey for Boudreaux.
Not only is his son, 6-foot-7 junior Tyler Ringgold, a top player for SLHS, but the trip is a sentimental journey. The 52-year-old Boudreaux is a former LSU player who grew up in nearby Cecilia. His twin brother Carroll played at UL.
Boudreaux’s phone has “blown up” with well wishes from relatives, friends and former teammates. The focus remains on the Kittens.
After past stints at Glen Oaks, North Iberville, Brusly, McKinley and East Iberville, Boudreaux feels comfortable at Southern Lab. He also understands the expectations. SLHS has not been at the LHSAA tourney since 2018. But the school has the most LHSAA’s most boys basketball titles with 15.
The Kittens are looking to follow the school’s football and girls basketball titles that have already won Division IV titles in 2021-22.
“I came to Southern Lab knowing the tradition and great coaches, including coach (Joel) Hawkins, along with all the others,” Boudreaux said. “It’s a special place. But the goal was to be the best team we can be.”
Now in his 19th year of coaching, Boudreaux previously coached McKinley to the Division I semifinals in 2018. Ringgold averages 21.5 points and 10 rebounds, while Jarren Curry adds 14 points and five assists per game.
Rematch, etc.
It is same place and same teams as top-seeded Liberty (28-6) takes on No. 4 St. Thomas More (28-6) in a Division II semifinal at 6 p.m. A year ago, STM beat tourney newcomer Liberty 71-51 Liberty in the semifinals.
“This is one we have been waiting for,” Liberty’s Quentin Henry said after Saturday’s quarterfinal win.
No. 7 St. Michael (18-10) meets No. 3 Hannan (22-7) in the other Division II semifinal seeking its first title-game berth.
Jehovah-Jireh’s John-Paul Ricks is among the most prolific players in the tourney with averages of 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Wins by No. 2 JCA and top-seeded Family Christian (27-10) would set up an all-local Division V title for the second straight year.