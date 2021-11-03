The Liberty Magnet volleyball team was determined not to go to a fifth set against district rival Woodlawn in Wednesday’s Division 2 bidistrict playoff match.
Woodlawn led 18-11 in the fourth set before the host Patriots rallied for a 25-23 victory as Liberty prevailed 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-23. Liberty (17-8) advances to the regional round for the fifth straight season and travels to No. 3 Ben Franklin on Friday at 5 pm. Woodlawn finishes 13-15.
“I told the girls we were going to win the match in the fourth set,” said Liberty junior Ahmyre Augustus, who led her team with 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces. “We were down, but we rallied. I’m proud of the team. This win means a lot and puts us in the next round. We’ve got to keep pushing.”
Liberty also got solid performances from setter Mikayla Buenafe, Aniyah Asberry and Skylin McGee. Buenafe tallied 21 assists, four digs, two kills and four aces. Asberry had 10 digs, one kill and two assists. McGee had six aces, four digs and three assists. Kaydence Bradford, normally a back row defender, contributed as a 5-foot-2 outside hitter.
Woodlawn was paced by junior Reagan McDowell, who had 10 kills, two blocks and an ace. Elysa Pitts added four kills and two blocks. Setter Marie Sierra had 18 assists and one kill.
“Our girls hustled,” Woodlawn coach Nelson Malpica said. “We needed just a little better luck. We made too many mistakes. Liberty is a good team and picked up a lot of our hard shots.”
Woodlawn raced to an 11-5 lead in the fourth set. The Panthers took the 18-11 lead on a McDowell block. Liberty rallied to take a 19-18 lead with Augustus serving. Woodlawn’s Kelis Conley soon served an ace to put WHS up 20-19. Liberty pulled ahead 22-20 with McGee serving. Woodlawn tied it at 22-22. Match point was a long rally with Woodlawn’s final shot sailing out.