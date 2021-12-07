Some LHSAA football championship games are timeless. Each with big plays, perhaps a rivalry angle, and stories recounted each year.
There is already plenty for Southern Lab celebrate. The second-seeded Kittens (10-2) meet No. 1 Ouachita Christian (13-0) at noon Friday to kick off the 40th anniversary year of the LHSAA Prep Classic in the Caesars Superdome.
But the players from the Southern Lab's Class of 1997 — including the school’s director, Herman Brister Jr. — have an acutely vested interest.
They lived Southern Lab’s 36-33 double-overtime victory over District 6-1A rival Kentwood in the Class 1A title game 25 years ago. The afternoon game embodied so many intangibles. It was a thriller of prime-time magnitude, and also a dream come true for the Kittens.
“I remember so much in great detail,” said offensive lineman Larry Metevia, now an assistant coach at Belaire. “I see every big play both teams made. We went back and forth just like we did in the district game at Kentwood that year.
“Those two Kentwood games and the Bayou Classic my senior year at Grambling are the three greatest games I played in. They were all incredible. But that one (title game) … it amazes me to think about what we did and how it happened.”
The context of the game was framed by the rivalry. Both teams were considered among the state’s most talented even though they played in Louisiana's smallest football class.
Prior to their District 6-1A game at Kentwood, first-year coach Gerald Kimble proclaimed that the Kangaroos could be No. 1 in a “whole lot of A's.”
Having the Kittens back in a title game 25 years later is surreal for the former players.
Distant replays
Kentwood had the ball and the lead in 1996. All the Kangaroos needed was another first down to wrap up the 1A title game.
“To this day, I have no idea why they threw the ball,” Brister recalls. “I was coming in from my defensive end position and I tipped it. John (Simon) intercepted it, returned it and we tied the game. From there, we found a way to win it.”
Simon’s 42-yard interception return for a TD tied the title game at 26-26 with 2:22 remaining in regulation. Simon also ran for a TD, caught a TD pass, blocked a field goal and intercepted another pass in a game with plenty of star power.
Kentwood defensive back-receiver Demetrius Hookfin played at LSU. Simon and Delwyn Daigre went on to star at Louisiana Tech. Southern Lab quarterback Aubrey Jones played at Northwestern State.
But it was Kentwood quarterback Gerald Dangerfield who threw two second-half TD passes to give the Kangaroos a 21-16 victory when the teams met in Kentwood during the regular season. Simon was stopped just short of the goal line in one notable sequence.
The teams didn't know at the time they would met again or that some roles would be reversed.
A backstory
What seems like an odd footnote now is extremely notable. Simon said he suffered a mild concussion during the title game, but the Southern Lab coaches opted to play him on defense during the second half and overtime.
Simon also missed two field goals, which is why Jones booted the game-winning 18-yard field goal in the second overtime.
“That game illustrated who we were so well,” said Simon, a longtime college assistant coach who now lives in Shreveport. “It was not a perfect game. I made mistakes. We made mistakes. We had to move people around to play other positions because of injuries.
“But we were family and we still are. We wanted it (the title) so bad. We all grew up together. Delwyn, Aubrey and Larry all played together. Our parents went to high school and college together. Of course, Kentwood wanted it, too. And they were so good.”
Position/game changers
Somehow, the pieces fell into place. Metevia was pressed into service on the defensive line and made what he calls the biggest play of his life in overtime. He sacked Dangerfield and recovered the fumble.
“I see it in my mind all the time and I’ve watched the film,” Metevia said. “I got in there so fast. I did not even realize I fell on the ball, too, at first.”
Daigre, now an assistant principal at Liberty, is one of the top receivers in Louisiana Tech history. In the title game, he broke up a fourth-down pass that secured the win. Thanks to the fact that the 1996 game is now posted in youtube, Daigre’s students have seen it.
“I coached track last spring and Kaleb Jackson (Liberty’s star running back) would tell me, ‘Coach, you don’t look like a receiver.’ Well, I was,” Daigre said. “They (Liberty players) have seen it. I was a receiver, but the biggest play I made that day was on defense. It took everything I had.”
Still marvelous
A number of players from the 1996 team are making plans to attend Friday's game, eager to see each other and the game.
Brister’s son, Herman III, is a Navy commitment and key two-way player on the current Southern Lab team.
“He (son) tells me he can’t believe I made a play that helped us win the game,” Brister said with a laugh. “It was my moment."
Jones, who passed for 271 yards and two TDs, is now a contractor. He embarked on a sentimental journey after the current Kittens won their semifinal game.
After digging out his championship ring, Jones found photos and a video. Some are now posted on social media.
“I still try to comprehend everything that happened that day,” Jones said. “There were two championship (caliber) teams. That game was amazing.”