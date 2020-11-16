Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (5-2): Back-to-back wins over top 10 teams, including one over No. 1, Acadiana, makes it easy to put the Bears at the top of the list.
2, Scotlandville (6-0) and Zachary (4-1): Yes, COVID issues keeps these two District 4-5A teams out of action once again this week. But they remain near the top of this list where they belong.
4, Woodlawn (2-1): This is a week of wants and needs for the Panthers, who need their game with McKinley to qualify for the playoffs. Understand that they also want to show what they can do.
5, Central (6-1): That COVID-canceled game with Zachary would have been a great measuring stick. But so far, so good for the 4-5A Wildcats.
6, East Ascension (3-3) and St. Amant (4-1): It will be about more than the rivalry when this 5-5A duo plays Saturday. SAHS comes back after missing two games due to COVID. As the playoffs loom, both teams need a gauge for where they stand.
8, Dutchtown (5-1): The Griffins will miss this week’s game with Catholic for sure with COVID issues. We will have to see what it means for their playoff hopes. They have won two in a row.
9, Live Oak (5-2): Some doubted whether the Eagles could bounce back after a tough loss to Zachary. Well … they have a three-game winning streak.
10, Plaquemine (5-2): No game this week for the Green Devils because of COVID issues for their opponent. But PHS has wrapped up another 7-4A district title and can now prep for the playoffs.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Livonia.
Class 3A and below
1, University (6-1): Ever steady and consistent, the Class 3A Cubs have won six straight since losing to Class 5A Catholic to open the season. Hard to beat that, or U-High at this point.
2, St. James (5-2): Another gut check looms for the 3A Wildcats, who host E.D. White with a District 9-3A title hanging in the balance.
3, Madison Prep (5-1): The Chargers bounced back from a loss to U-High to claim a nice win over Parkview Baptist last week. West Feliciana provides another teat Thursday night.
4, Episcopal (7-0): Few teams have been more impressive than the Knights, who end their season against Port Allen with both teams looking to claim the District 8-2A title.
5, Ascension Catholic (6-0): Skeptics thought the 1A Bulldogs might slip just a bit after graduating multiple top players. Instead, they keep on keeping on.
6, Lutcher (3-3) and Port Allen (5-1): Lutcher has two close losses to top teams and has the ingredients to make a deep 3A playoff run. Port Allen has won five straight, edged Dunham last week and now has a shot at Episcopal and an 8-2A title.
8, Catholic-PC (5-2): After two early losses, the Hornets have methodically chugged along and notched wins in impressive fashion.
9, Parkview Baptist (5-2): The Eagles lost to Madison Prep last week and will now turn their attention to preparing for the playoffs
10, West Feliciana (4-3) and Southern Lab (3-3): Class 3A WFHS plays Madison Prep Thursday in another big game, while the 1A Kittens can wrap up a District 6-1A title this week.
On the outside looking in: Donaldsonville, The Dunham School, East Iberville.