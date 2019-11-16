VACHERIE — Top-seeded St. James scored two touchdowns in each half of a 28-0 victory over No. 32 Mansfield in first-round Class 3A playoff game played Friday at SJHS.
Shamar Smith threw for one TD in the first half and ran for two more in the second half. Smith rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries and completed 9 of 13 passes for 71 yards for the Wildcats (11-0). Sean Beaubeouf added 53 yards on 15 carries for the winners.
Alec Mahler started the scoring with an interception return for a TD. Mahler also kicked all four PATs. St. James advances to play No. 16 Green Oaks (5-6) in Shreveport next Friday. Mansfield finished 4-7.
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 28, CEDAR CREEK 7: In New Roads, seventh-seeded Catholic-PC (9-2) ran for 283 yards and jumped out a 21-0 lead in its Division IV first-round game.
Colin Grizaffi had TD runs of 4 and 54 yards for the Hornets, who travel to play District 5-1A rival Opelousas Catholic (10-1) in the quarterfinals. The first time the teams played CHSPC won 44-10 in a game play at the Hornets’ NRG Field.