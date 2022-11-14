NATCHITOCHES — St. Joseph’s Academy, Episcopal and Parkview Baptist proved it isn’t necessarily where you compete, but how you compete.
The Episcopal girls and Parkview boys each brought home a Division III title, while Division I St. Joseph’s won for a seventh straight year to highlight the performances by Baton Rouge area teams at the LHSAA cross country meet held Monday at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track Complex.
“It was awesome because we pushed each other like we always have,” Lucy Cramer of Episcopal said. “But today I thought we pushed even harder. I am so proud of this team.
“The best of my race was the last mile. Right before that, my coach and my mom told us we (team) were all in the top 10. That made me smile and made me push even harder.”
Cramer and St. Joseph’s Hannah Vaughan were both individual champions. Cramer, an eighth grader, won her 3-mile race in 18 minutes, 17 seconds. Her sister, Molly, a seventh grader, was second, just 10 seconds behind her. Another teammate, Anna Kurz, was third as the Knights had the day’s low girls score of 24 points. It is the sixth straight girls title for Episcopal but the first for the traditional 2A school in the LHSAA’s new divisional format.
The fact that St. Joseph’s won the first Division I girls title came as no surprise. The Redstickers had won the previous six 5A titles. But Vaughan surging to the front to edge Tennessee signee Lily Garrett of Ruston was notable. The junior finished in 18:05.6, while Garrett was next ahead of St. Joseph’s Michelle Daigle.
“We knew she (Garrett) was faster than us at the start. Our plan was to push later and try to catch her," Vaughan said. “At the 1.5-mile mark, Michelle (Daigle) and I were talking to each other … we decided we would go for it and try to podium together.
“I think I took the lead around the 2-mile mark. I was trying to use the curves and edges to see where everyone else was. My thought was … you can’t stop now. Once I got to the track, I gave it everything I had in me. We all kept going and never let up.”
St. Joseph’s finished with 40 points to place ahead of Ruston (77) and Mt. Carmel (87) to win an eighth state title in nine years.
“We talked about it so much, and they knew what they wanted to do, so our plan as coaches became their plan,” St. Joseph’s coach Mark LaHaye said. “It’s how bad they want it. We always tell them they have a target on their back and that we’re the hunted. They changed that mindset to become the hunter. It’s a culture for them.”
Parkview won a 3A boys title last year and found itself locked up with Episcopal, St. Michael and University. The Eagles scored 52 points and U-High was second with 79. Episcopal (81) and St. Michael (87) were close behind.
Blayton Bernard of U-High won the individual title in 16:05.02. Parkview's Aiden Monistere was third, and U-High’s John Hall Hays and Episcopal’s Sacha Dernoncourt completed the top five.
“It was always going to be who had the better race on the last day,” Parkview coach Chad Landry said. “Every week it was a meat grinder with the four of us running against each other. I told them (Parkview runners) that.
“I thought we were the deepest team but that does not always make you the winner. I was hopeful they would put it together on a beautiful day to run and they did.”
U-High’s Bernard added, “Our team did something pretty special. We were not supposed to be in the top three and we got the runner-up. The best part of my race was that last 800 coming down off the hill and onto the track.”