There are no rankings or bragging rights involved. But when Walker hosts East Ascension for a Week 5 nondistrict game, a traditional point of football debate will be put to the test.
Which team has the advantage? Is it the team on a roll with two big wins? Or is it the team that spent an open date making corrections and fine-tuning?
“We spent time last week trying to clean up some things from the Brother Martin game,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “We had that game. We had to make some substitutions late in the game because of cramps.
“It’s hard to bring in someone new against a team like that you are in a rhythm at game speed. They saw that were able to take advantage of it. That was a lesson.”
The third-ranked Crusaders scored in the final minute to edge the Spartans 8-7 in Week 3. East Ascension (0-2) travels to Walker (2-1) for a 7 p.m. Thursday game. It is one of seven Thursday games in the Baton Rouge area.
“I think we have seen some small nuggets of improvement,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “We have got some playmakers and a line that is playing well on offense. When we eliminate negative plays, we play well.
“Defensively, our guys have created turnovers and made some timely stops. We are not the biggest or fastest defense. We have played well together. We need to continue doing that.”
The Wildcats are coming off wins of 56-28 over Mandeville and 60-12 over Bastrop. East Ascension’s reputation on defense and the Spartans desire to prove themselves on offense also will factor into the game that provides a leadup district play for both schools.
Walker quarterback Hunter Bethel has passed for 567 yards and seven touchdowns. Jacory Thomas and Warren Young Jr. are the top receivers set to test the EAHS defense. The Spartans have relied on running backs to power their offense. The progress of quarterback Troy Dunn and the passing game is worth watching vs. Walker.
East Ascension’s defense is led by 305-pound Rionte Jones, who lines up on the line and at linebacker. Some might downplay a nondistrict game. Not Lee or Mahaffey.
“This is big game … they all are at this point,” EAHS’ Lee said.
“East Ascension is athletic and physical,” Walker’s Mahaffey said. “We will see more of that in district.”