ZACHARY — Zachary looked sharp in its return to action after a three-week break between games because of COVID-19 precautions.
Senior Chris Hilton caught two first-half touchdown passes from Zachary sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein as the Broncos led 20-7 at the half on the way to a 41-7 Class 5A bidistrict playoff victory over No. 30 Airline Friday night at ZHS. Junior running back Connor Wisham scored three second-half touchdowns.
Zachary (5-1) will host No. 14 New Iberia (7-2) next Friday in a regional game.
Zachary's defense held Airline to just seven first downs and 70 yards of total offense. Zachary had 439 yards total offense and 24 first downs.
How it was won
After punting on its first series, No. 3 Zachary scored on three straight series. Logan Fletcher hit two 29-yard field goals with 2:34 left in the first quarter and 7:53 left in the second quarter.
Zachary’s Kylie Jackson intercepted Airline’s Alex Garcia to set up a one-play, 15-yard drive. Holstein passed to Hilton in the middle of the field, and he cut it outside for a 13-0 lead with 7:27 remaining.
Airline’s Tracy Hudson jumped the route and intercepted Holstein and rambled 47 yards to cut the deficit to 13-7 with 2:19 remaining before half. Zachary came back with a four-play, 50-yard drive. Hilton capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception from Holstein.
Zachary scored on its first three series in second half. The Broncos drove 63 yards in six plays, 65 yards in nine plays and 63 yards in seven plays. Wisham scored on runs of 7 and 21 yards and a 15-yard pass reception from Holstein.
Players of the game
Chris Hilton and Connor Wisham, Zachary
Hilton is a dynamic receiver. He had six catches for 97 yards and is difficult to bring to the ground.
Wisham carried 17 times for 85 yards. Wisham had four catches for 59 yards. Holstein completed 21 of 30 passes for 299 yards and spread the ball around to six receivers. Kenson Tate had five catches for 78 yards. Charles Robertson had two catches for 28 yards. Jackson had two interceptions.