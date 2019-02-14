Glen Oaks provided its big answer to a basic question — what was the difference between last Friday and Thursday?
It was a total of 18 points. GOHS avenged last week's loss by outscoring district rival Brusly by 25 points in the second half in a 58-35 Class 3A bidistrict playoff game at Glen Oaks on Thursday night.
“When we played them last week it was pretty shaky,” Glen Oaks guard/forward Jennifer Carter said. “We didn’t know what to expect. Tonight, we knew they had shooters and people who could post up. We did a better job on defense. We needed that to win.”
The offense was not bad, either. Carter scored 18 of her game-high 22 points for No. 11 seed GOHS (21-14) in its effort to flip the script after Brusly won 49-44 in a District 6-3A game on its home floor.
Crystal Smith added 15, including three pivotal first-half 3-pointers. Carter’s sister Precious scored 9 of her 13 points in the second half and also had 12 rebounds. With the win, GOHS advances to play the Caldwell Parish-Carroll winner in Monday’s regional round.
“We had by my count 28 turnovers and we gave up 26 offensive rebounds,” Brusly coach Trent Ellis said. “You do that with anybody and you can’t win. Last Friday, I think we had seven total turnovers and maybe 12 offensive rebounds. That was a point of emphasis for us because we know they have good post play. Tonight was different.”
Myla Edwards, who finished with 13 points, was the only double figures scorer for Brusly (18-16), a No. 22 seed. But BHS had the advantage early. Edwards and Angel Bradford each had a 3-pointer in the first two minutes to help Brusly build an early 6-2 lead.
Brusly led the entire first quarter. But the 13-11 edge did not last long once the second quarter started. Jennifer Carter’s turnaround jumper tied it at 13-13 with 6:20 to go in the half. Smith drained all three of her 3-pointers in the final 1:40 as Glen Oaks built a 24-16 halftime lead.
“This was our third time playing them and the first two were close,” Glen Oaks coach Alicia Dedeaux said. “That was a difficult loss last week because we were trying to hold on to the power rating we had. We had to refocus, get back on the court and tighten up some things on our offense and defense.”
Jennifer Carter illustrated that focus. The Carter sisters combined for 12 of their team’s 13 third-quarter points. Glen Oaks led 37-27 going into the fourth quarter and then outscored Brusly 21-8 in the final period.
“Us winning this one means a lot because a lot of people did not think we could,” Jennifer Carter said.