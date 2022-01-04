If Cam Newman’s opening-minute 3-pointer from the wing was a sign of things to come, coach Brandon White knew the Liberty High Patriots were set for smooth sailing in Tuesday’s 64-44 win over Catholic.
“We had a motto on our team, ‘Next man up,’ ” White said. “A lot of people think that it’s just a one-man show, but we have some really good role players on our team and I think those guys showed that tonight.”
Minus their leading scorer in Jacob Wilson, the Pats relied heavily on Newman’s suffocating defense and stellar range to take a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, forcing the Bears’ backcourt into contested looks from midrange. Anchored in the frontcourt by 6-foot-8 junior Ed Kornbacher and 6-6 senior Quentin Henry with no real opposition in the post, White knew that disrupting Catholic’s backcourt was priority one.
“That was really important for us, that’s what we try to do,” White said. “Once you kind of see a little shakiness, you keep going. We were able to get those guys to turn over early, and that was to our benefit, but I’m really impressed with my team.”
The Bears struggled to beat press coverage for much of the first two quarters. Guards Dennis Hebert and Josh Robertson combining for 12 of Catholic’s 23 points in the first half. Liberty dominated the rebounding in the second half thanks to Henry and Kornbach. This helped the Patriots build a 23-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Newman added three more 3-pointers in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Tate McCurry's late onslaught of 3-pointers led to him scoring a team-high 18 points. Hebert finished with 10, the only other Bear to finish in double digits. Newman paved the way for the Patriots with 24 points, while Kornbacher and sophomore Howard Gaskins each chipped in 12.
While Henry had been a staple in Liberty’s frontcourt, White was impressed with the chemistry he showed with Kornbacher in the post.
“They work so well with each other,” White said. “Once you try to key in on one of them, the other one’s going to have a good night. I thought Ed had a really good night for us tonight.”