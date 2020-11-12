KENNER — When Catholic High of Pointe Coupee beat Ascension Catholic less than two weeks ago to end the regular season, there were no goodbyes.
The coaches knew they were destined for a rematch in the Division V quarterfinals at the LHSAA state volleyball tournament.
What happened Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center was not déjà vu. After dropping the first set, Ascension Catholic locked in and won three in a row to advance to the semifinal round with a 3-1 win (20-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-21).
“We wanted it bad,” ACHS setter Miranda Landry said with a smile. “We came here last year and lost out in the quarterfinals. "We left it all out there on the court. We had to.”
With the win, the Bulldogs (19-10) advance to play top-seeded Metairie Park Country Day (20-9) in a 9 a.m. Friday semifinal.
ACHS coach Janelle Blanchard Leonard made important tweaks after the first CHSPC match.
“I changed up some things after that. I changed who I play at outside hitter and I moved my middles (middle blockers) around so the angles would be different,” Leonard said. “And we changed our defense so that we would be able to read what their hitters would do better.
“There were still some hiccups we had to get through today. But I am proud of them … they are fighters and it showed.”
Amelie Hursers added 13 kills, 13 digs and five service aces, while McKanzie Marroy had a team-high 14 kills for ACHS. Tori Cameron had a match-high 16 kills and 19 digs for Catholic-PC (16-10) which made its first tourney appearance since 2017. Blaire Bizette added 14 kills for the Hornets.
After losing the first set 25-20, ACHS came back to win the second 25-22. Though it did not decide the match, a marathon third set was crucial. The teams traded the lead a few times.
It looked like the Hornets were poised to put the set in their win column when Cameron placed a cross-court kill beyond the reach of the Bulldogs to make it 25-24. But a hitting error by CHSPC quickly tied it, leaving the door wide open for Ascension Catholic to win it.
Not going to a fifth set was important for the Bulldogs, according to Hursers.
“I don’t think we expected them (CHSPC) to be as a good as they are when we played them the first time,” Hursers said. “We did not underestimate them this time.
“We came in, played hard and did everything we could. As seniors, we knew this would be the end if we didn’t. We didn’t want that to happen. And we wanted to end it in four sets.”
CHSPC coach Meagan Meyers hugged Leonard before leaving and wished the Bulldogs well. She also praised her team.
“The outcome was not what we wanted, I am still so proud of my girls and season we had,” Meyers said. “I’m a third-year head coach and it is a thrill for me to be here with them. We accomplished so much.”