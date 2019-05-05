No. 1 University High did just enough to get past No. 8 Vandebilt Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs. The Cubs needed a run late for a 3-2 win in Game 2 to sweep the best-of-three series.
Vandebilt got to U-High pitcher Lance Wade early and forced him to throw 61 pitches in the first three innings. The Terriers broke through in the second inning and took a 2-0 lead.
U-High (28-7) tried to cut into the lead the following inning and had two men in scoring position with no outs, but pitcher Brennen Hammer gathered himself and held the Cubs at bay. Hammer had three strikeouts in the first three innings and looked strong throughout the first half of the game.
Vandebilt (24-12) had a chance to add another run in the third inning with runners on first and third with one out. The Terriers attempted a double steal, and U-High catcher Derek Lathon threw down to second but the throw was cut off and sent back to Lathon, who applied the tag to Kolby Dufrene in a bang-bang play at the plate.
Vandebilt Catholic coach Gerald Cassard went out to discuss the call with the umpire, who convened with the other umpires to discuss the play, but the original call stood.
“It gave us a breath of fresh air,” said U-High coach Justin Morgan. “Those are subtle changes that a lot of people don’t recognize all the time, but I definitely think it gave us some new life right there.”
The Cubs seized the opportunity in the fourth inning and tied the game at 2. Wade and Hammer continued to duel on the mound, but U-High finally pulled ahead in the top of the sixth inning. Hammer got Wade to hit a routine infield grounder with two outs that was bobbled by shortstop Josh Shelly, and in attempt to make up for it, Shelly forced a throw to third that went wide into foul territory.
Brock Slaton scored from third base on the error, and Wade was replaced on the mound by Aleksander Popov after the sixth inning. Wade’s final line read six innings , two runs allowed, one earned, on six hits and one walk, along with four strikeouts.
On the other side, Hammer threw all seven innings, allowing three runs, all unearned, on four hits and three walks while striking out six.
“I’m really proud of (Wade) and his competitiveness that he didn’t have his best in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning — he was drained, but he continued to compete and kept getting outs for us. He gave us a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask for from a starter.”