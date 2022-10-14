Catholic High senior receiver Shelton Sampson caught five passes, including a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, to set the school single-season receptions record at 49 with three games left in the regular season.
Junior quarterback Daniel Beale also tossed three touchdown passes to help pace the Bears to a 38-17 District 4-5A victory over Central on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Catholic (6-1, 2-0) led 17-3 at halftime and 31-3 after three quarters. Central (3-4, 0-2) battled to the end and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Central’s Keon Coverson scored on an 82-yard run with 8 seconds remaining. Coverson rushed for 189 yards on 34 carries.
How it was won
Catholic scored 10 points in the first quarter, starting with a safety when Central snapped the ball out of the end zone on a punt play with 5:47 left. The Bears drove 59 yards in five plays after Central’s free kick.
Beale tossed a 41-yard pass to Sampson that resulted in a first-and-goal at the Central 2-yard line. Barry Remo scored on a 2-yard run. Remo converted a 2-point run after Central was penalized half the distance for being offsides.
Central drove 47 yards in 13 plays and Nathan Zimmer kicked a 35-yard field goal to cut the Bears’ lead to 10-3 with 7:33 left in the second quarter. Catholic’s Blaine Bradford returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards to set up a six-play, 40-yard drive. Beale tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Daniel Harden for a 17-3 lead with 5:18 remaining in the first half. Catholic drove into the red zone on its final possession of the first half before fumbling a high snap.
Harden caught a 36-yard scoring pass from Beale with 8:41 remaining in the third quarter. Catholic’s Jacob Bradford added a 73-yard punt return with 6:08 left in the third quarter.
Central’s other score was a 17-yard pass from Jackson Firmin to Damon Blocker with 8:51 left in the game.
Players of the game
Shelton Sampson and Daniel Beale, Catholic High: Sampson, an LSU football commitment, had five catches for 84 yards. He now has 10 touchdowns on the season. Beale completed 12 of 19 passes for 213 yards with one interception.
They said it
Catholic coach David Simoneaux: “I’m just proud of Shelton and the type of teammate he has become. He gives maximum effort. The way that people double-cover him and he’s still able to produce week after week is exceptional. The chemistry that he and Daniel Beale have is special. We got solid performances in all three phases tonight. Our defense was good. It was exciting to come out on top at homecoming.”
Central coach Sid Edwards: “I thought my team played with a lot of grit and they played hard. Catholic is a super team. I’m proud of my guys.”
Notable
- Remo led Catholic with 88 yards rushing on 13 carries. Bradley Wright had three catches for 25 yards for the Bears. Daniel Harden had two catches for 64 yards and Brooks Babin two catches for 40 yards.
- Firmin completed 9 of 15 passes for 103 yards for Central.
- Jamarius Jarvis had an interception for Central. Catholic’s Scott Ray and Richie Zimmerman were tied for the previous school reception mark at 48.