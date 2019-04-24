ZACHARY — Most track coaches, including Catholic High’s Pete Boudreaux, will tell you that piling up state-meet qualifiers is more important than winning a team title at a regional meet.
But on night filled with challenges and a presentation made by Zachary High to commemorate Boudreaux’s final regional meet, the Bears won again, this time edging Scotlandville High and host Zachary at the Class 5A, Region 2 meet Wednesday night.
“To be honest with you, I did not even think about winning the meet,” Boudreaux said. “When somebody told me we were ahead I was surprised. This is always such a good meet every year. I think somebody here is going to win state next week. I’m just not sure who it will be.”
Boudreaux, who announced his retirement as track coach earlier this month, was greeted by a variety of coaches, including Johnny Duncan of runner-up Scotlandville.
Catholic finished with 116 points to win the boys division, ahead of Duncan’s Hornets at 95, Zachary with 86 and Broadmoor (69). The top three finishers in each event advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium on May 4.
St. Joseph’s Academy scored 134 points to win its first girls regional in two years. Zachary (115) and Baton Rouge High (79) were the other top girls finishers.
“We did some good things today and set ourselves up in position to challenge for the title next week,” Duncan said. “It was an honor and a privilege to compete against Pete Boudreaux. He’s done so much for the sport of track and field. I try to mimic how he sets up his team and relays. A lot of us do.”
Scotlandville’s Reginald King won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 inches and was second in the triple to earn Outstanding Field Performer honors. Zachary’s Sean Burrell was again a triple winner — leading the pack in the 110-meter hurdles, 400 and 200 to grab Outstanding Track Performer honors. Burrell’s best finish was 47.65 seconds in the 400.
The Zachary duo of Orsciana Beard (long, triple jump and 100 hurdles winner) and Indya Jackson (400, 200, relays) were the top girls performers. Beard was the Outstanding Field Performer. Her leap with 38-8 in the triple jump was again impressive. Jackson’s winning times were comparable to last week’s 4-5A marks.
Led by distance double winner Sophie Martin (1,600, 3,200) SJA piled up points and qualifiers.
“In a meet this tough there will be some disappointments,” SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. “We had five of the top seven 300 hurdlers in the state and only three get to go to state, which is tough. Overall, we placed and qualified well.”
The Redstickers dominated the distance events as expected. First and second-place finishes by Martin and Lauren Hendry in the 3,200 capped the team win. Taylor Winters won the 800.
Jackson Rimes winning the javelin with a personal best 181-8 was a notable mark for Catholic along with 4x200 and 4x400 relay wins.