Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1, John Curtis (12) 5-0 120 1
2, Catholic-BR 5-0 105 2
3, Rummel 5-0 93 4
4, West Monroe 3-1 89 3
5, Acadiana 5-0 77 5
6, Haughton 5-0 72 6
7, Alexandria 5-0 53 7
8, East Ascension 4-1 43 8
9, Destrehan 4-1 35 9
10, Scotlandville 5-0 30 10
Others receiving votes: Zachary 26, Captain Shreve 13, Hahnville 10, Live Oak 5, Airline 3, Mandeville 2, Ruston 2, Thibodaux 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. Thomas More (6) 4-1 115 1
2. Lakeshore (4) 5-0 113 2
3. Karr 2-2 91 3
(tie) Leesville 5-0 91 4
5. Neville 3-2 71 5
6. Northwood-Shreve 4-1 58 6
7. Eunice 4-1 57 9
8. Warren Easton 2-2 54 10
9. Bastrop 4-1 44 7
10. Assumption 4-1 25 8
Others receiving votes: Tioga 18, Carencro 15, Minden 8, Breaux Bridge 7, Evangel Christian 6, Carver 4, Landry-Walker 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. James (5) 5-0 115 2
2. Sterlington (5) 4-0 114 1
3. Iota 5-0 98 3
4. University 3-2 85 4
5. Loranger 5-0 78 5
6. Union Parish 3-2 62 6
7. Lake Charles Prep 3-2 56 7
8. De La Salle 2-3 31 9
9. Madison Prep 4-1 26 NR
10. Wossman 4-1 23 NR
Others receiving votes: North Webster 22, Marksville 13, Bossier 12, Hannan 10, St. Martinville 9, Caldwell Parish 8, Jena 5, Kaplan 4, E.D. White 3, Loyola 2, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (10) 5-0 120 1
2. Newman 5-0 108 2
3. Lafayette Christian 4-1 98 3
4. Ferriday 4-1 86 5
5. St. Charles 4-1 79 4
6. Amite 3-2 66 6
7. Dunham 4-1 54 8
8. Kentwood 2-3 40 7
9. Many 2-3 36 NR
10. Catholic-NI 2-3 30 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Helena 17, Lakeview 14, Avoyelles 8, East Feliciana 8, Lakeside 6, Rosepine 4, Oakdale 3, Capitol, Pine 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Calvary Baptist (7) 4-0 117 1
2. Ascension Catholic (2) 4-0 109 2
3. Oak Grove 3-2 88 4
(tie) Vermilion Catholic 3-1 88 5
5. Southern Lab (1) 2-3 80 3
6. Ouachita Christian 3-1 56 7
7. West St. John 3-2 51 6
8. Opelousas Catholic 5-0 50 9
9. Country Day 2-2 47 8
10. Oberlin 5-0 39 10
Others receiving votes: Grand Lake 19, Haynesville 14, East Iberville 9, Cedar Creek 7, Central Catholic 4, Logansport 1, Montgomery 1, White Castle 1.