Banners hanging all around the gymnasium illustrate a rich volleyball history and past championships. There was another story Episcopal was determined to tell.
The Knights closed the book on past playoff disappointments Thursday night. The Knights beat District 3 rival University High 3-0 to clinch a Division IV berth in the Ochsner Health/LHSAA volleyball tournament.
“This is amazing and I think this team deserves it,” Episcopal's Izzy Besselman said. “We deserve to be there at the state tournament. We worked hard and we earned it.”
With the win, the seventh-seeded Knights advance to the LHSAA tourney for the first time in more than a decade. Episcopal (24-6) next faces No. 2 Notre Dame (29-9) in the Division IV quarterfinals at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
The victory avenged a District 3 loss to the 10th-seeded Cubs (22-12) during the regular season. Before the match, Episcopal coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich said her team had to serve well and work to find open spaces to hit to.
Her team did both. Besselman had 10 kills, 10 digs and 10 aces in the 25-23, 25-12, 25-13 win in front a boisterous crowd in the Knights’ gym.
Mason Bruns also had 10 kills and six blocks the Knights, while Lauren Patterson had 10 assists, six digs and five kills for an Episcopal squad that has seven seniors.
“I would like to give praise to our local area,” Blanchard-Gugich said. “The teams in our area have stepped up tremendously and we’re challenging each other, which only makes us better.
“Serving was crucial. It took care of the momentum. And our offense … well, we were feeling it today.”
The Cubs were led by Jaiya Mashariki had 12 digs and six kills. UHS led early in the first set. But service errors made the momentum U-High had evaporate.
U-High got within one point at 22-21 on a kill by Mashariki. Episcopal gutted out a 25-23 win in the first set and kept the momentum.
“Sometimes when you lose a close one like that it takes the wind out of your sails,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “It was hard for us to generate consistency on offense. They had a lot to do with that. Episcopal was the better team tonight.”
The Knights built an eight-point lead in the second set and never let up. It was more of the same in the final set.
“They beat us the last time we played and we came prepared,” Bruns said.