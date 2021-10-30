The Lutcher football team picked up another District 9-3A win on Saturday by defeating Donaldsonville 49-22.
After suffering their first loss of the season last week against E.D. White, the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) bounced back in a big way thanks to D’Wanye Winfield’s six touchdowns.
Donaldsonville (5-4, 0-4) looked to rally against the Bulldogs in the second half of the game, but multiple failed fourth-down attempts from the Tigers prevented a rally from happening.
How it was won
Lutcher used its ground game to great success.
The Bulldogs finished the first half with over 200 yards rushing, and Winfield himself had over 100 yards in the first quarter.
In the end, Lutcher gained 392 yards on the ground and had six rushing touchdowns.
Donaldsonville also had success in the first half running the football with 89 yards. The Tigers defense also forced a turnover.
But the Tigers offense stalled going into the Bulldogs’ side of the field and could not get the fourth-down conversions they needed.
The Tigers got on the board in the third quarter as Jamarcus Miller had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Miller also had a 4-yard touchdown run later in the quarter. He finished the game with three catches for 86 yards.
Donaldson quarterback Treveyon Brown had 190 yards passing, but his fourth-quarter interception helped seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Player of the Game
D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher
Winfield started the Bulldogs’ scoring in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run.
In the next quarter, Winfield added two more scores: a 9-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Noah Detillier.
Winfield’s final three touchdown runs went for 17, 43 and 24 yards. The 17- and 43-yard touchdowns were in the third quarter.
Winfield gained 268 yards on the ground and completed 70% of his passes.
They said it
Donaldsonville coach Brian Richardson: “This is one game. Hopefully we can take the positives from the game and put it to the next opponent.”
Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins: “When our backs are against the wall, (D’Wanye) can carry us through pretty much any adversity. That’s just typical for D’Wanye. You can put the game in his hands and you can trust him with it.”
Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield: “It’s like a normal game. We came into the game to stick to what we do best and get ourselves into a rhythm.”