Liberty and Scotlandville, the top two seeds in the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish basketball tournament hosted by Scotlandville, took different paths to advance to Wednesday’s championship game.
Second-seeded Liberty used its full-court, man-to-man defense to wear out No. 3 Tara 83-31. Jacob Wilson got the Patriots going with two first-quarter 3-pointers and led all scorers with 21 points.
Tuesday’s other scheduled semifinal between top seed Scotlandville and No. 4 McKinley was canceled because of state health and safety standards. The Hornets (13-0) move on to face Liberty (10-2) for the tournament championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Contacted after the game was canceled, McKinley principal Esrom Pitre said he is hopeful the Panthers can play in Wednesday’s third-place contest. That game would pit McKinley against Tara with a tip at 6 p.m.
For Liberty, its matchup with Tara (6-7) was similar to the Patriots' quarterfinal win over Northeast. In both instances, the Patriots built a large halftime lead and coasted in the second half. Liberty coach Brandon White used all 15 players who suited up, and none of the Patriots' starters played in the fourth quarter.
“I told my guys to just come out and play hard and do what we do,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “We’ve been playing well.”
Including 19 offensive rebounds, Liberty won the battle of the boards 46-36. The Patriots shot 39.7% from the field but were never in trouble thanks to forcing 34 turnovers while taking 68 shots. The Trojans made 7 of 32 shots (21.8%).
In addition to Wilson, Quentin Henry (13 points), Montreal Myles (10) and Howard Gaskin (10) also hit double figures for Liberty. Eleven Patriots scored.
“We’re fortunate to be pretty deep,” White said. “We dress 15 guys, and I believe that all 15 of them can play. If one guy gets in foul trouble, then it's next man up. We don’t miss a beat.”
Wilson scored in the lane, hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws as the Patriots jumped out to a 10-1 lead.
Tara’s first field goal came with a minute left in the first quarter on a layup by Nicholas Holman that left Tara trailing 16-6. Liberty got two free throws from Cameron Newman, and Wilson connected on a late 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 21-6 lead after one quarter.
The Trojans scored 14 points in the second quarter but added only 11 points total in the second half.
“Tonight, I think the atmosphere was too much for us,” Tara coach Marqus Mitchell said. “We didn’t rebound in the first half. It was nerves and playing in a big game. But we’re going to be all right.”