Ask Madison Prep’s Percy Daniels about the hardest part of dealing with hemophilia. Chances are, you will be surprised by his answer.
“I’ll be honest with you: This is a very serious thing,” Daniels said. “The way everybody around me — my family, friends, coaches, teammates and teachers — worry about it really is the tough to handle at times.
“Don’t get me wrong; I’m lucky to have so many people who care. But this is nothing new for me. I do what I need to do, and I know what I need to do when I get hurt.”
He certainly knows what to do on the basketball court, too. The winner of The Advocate's 2022 Courage Award is 6-foot-9 and has led the Chargers to Class 3A titles the past two seasons.
He was voted the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s Class 3A all-state team after averaging 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.6 blocked shots per game as a senior.
As a youngster, Daniels wanted to play football before the hemophilia diagnosis prohibited that plan. But the Tulane signee never gave up on his dream of excelling in athletics.
“I thank all the coaches who believed in me and helped me get to this point,” Daniels said. “Maybe it is a dream come true ... but I feel like I am doing what I am meant to do.”
Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones says Daniels makes all if it — including twice-weekly injections that take approximately 20 minutes — look easy.
“They come to the gym to give Percy has injections,” Jones said. “He never says a word. He goes out to the concession stand area and comes back ready for practice.”
Jones said Daniels' work ethic took his game to a new level in 2021-22.
“Percy has grown so much as a player. Instead of running out the door when practice ended, Percy changed shirts and continued to work, Jones said. “He became a student of the game. And he’s a leader.”